¿Qué? podcast, episode nine: Feminists on the march

This week on our podcast, we discuss the success of last week’s strikes and demonstrations in Spain to coincide with International Women’s Day, and consider what exactly feminists are fighting for in Spanish society.

And on a related issue, we address the question: is Spain politically incorrect?

¿Qué? is a podcast that tries to explain to an English-speaking audience the curious, the under-reported and sometimes simply bizarre news stories that are often in the headlines in Spain. You can subscribe through this RSS Feed or via your favorite podcast app, such as Google Podcasts or Apple Podcasts.

If you have any comments or questions about the topics we discuss, or would like to suggest issues for future podcasts, email us at englishedition@elpais.es or tweet Simon Hunter at @simoninmadrid using the hashtag #quepodcast.

And if you want more information about all the podcasts available from EL PAÍS, visit this website.