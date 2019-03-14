8

Cerro del Tío Pío park

The Cerro del Tío Pío park, which is located at the top of seven hills, is considered one of the best places to see a panoramic view of Madrid. Until the 1980s, it was a marginalized area home to public housing. Since then however, it has been transformed into a popular, green park. The view, which is completely off the tourist track, is located in the Vallecas neighborhood and can be reached via the Madrid Metro (Line 1, Portazgo and Buenos Aires stops).