EL VIAJERO 15 lookouts with the best views of Madrid 15 fotos See the city like never before from a boutique rooftop bar, open-air cinema or the top of a cathedral Lonely Planet 14 MAR 2019 - 12:10 CET 1Hotel de las Letras Watch an unforgettable sunset while listening to live music at Ático 11, a rooftop bar located on the seventh floor of Hotel de las Letras on Madrid’s Gran Vía avenue. 2Las Vistillas lookout Take in the stunning view of Madrid’s famous La Almudena Cathedral at the lookout at the plaza Gabriel Miró square in Las Vistillas. This area, located on a hill in the La Latina neighborhood, looks out towards the east of the city, across Manzanares river and the sprawling Casa de Campo public park. At Gabriel Miró square, you can sit down and grab something to drink or simply enjoy the view. (age fotostock) FSG 3Hotel Only You Atocha The rooftop bar of the Hotel Only You Atocha is located right in front of the famous Atocha train station. Drop by on Sunday and enjoy brunch and the incredible views. 4Sabatini Gardens Apartment-Suites Located next to Plaza de España square, the rooftop bar at this boutique apartment hotel offers incredible views of the Royal Palace and its famous Sabatini Gardens. Stay the night or have an afternoon snack to take in the picturesque panorama. The bar is open from the end of May to October. 5Café del Río Take in the views of the Manzanares riverside from the Café del Río rooftop in Madrid Río park. The rooftop has multiple levels and during summer, you can enjoy live music in the evening. The Royal Palace may look far from Café del Río but it is actually just a short walk across the river. 6Generator Madrid One of the newest rooftops in the city center is located at the top of the Generator Madrid hostel just off from Gran Vía avenue on San Bernardo street. The rooftop bar offers everything from breakfast to afternoon cocktails and midday snacks. 7Madrid Cable Car The Madrid Cable Car is the best place to get a bird’s eye view of Madrid's green spaces. The Madrid Cable Car, which has been around for almost 50 years, takes passengers on an 11-minute journey from the station at Pintor Rosales street to the one located within the Casa de Campo public park. Each cable car holds between five and six people, and bicycles and pets are also allowed on board. Getty Holger Mette 8Cerro del Tío Pío park The Cerro del Tío Pío park, which is located at the top of seven hills, is considered one of the best places to see a panoramic view of Madrid. Until the 1980s, it was a marginalized area home to public housing. Since then however, it has been transformed into a popular, green park. The view, which is completely off the tourist track, is located in the Vallecas neighborhood and can be reached via the Madrid Metro (Line 1, Portazgo and Buenos Aires stops). getty images 9La Almudena Cathedral Madrid’s La Almudena Cathedral offers stunning views of the city’s iconic buildings from its dome. At a height of 70 meters, you can see some of the capital’s most important landmarks – the Royal Palace, Madrid Río park, the Royal Theater, and the Basilica of San Francisco el Grand. Visiting the dome is included in the entrance fee to the Cathedral (€6). 10Gymage Lounge Resort Terraza Gymage is a rooftop bar overlooking the center of Madrid located at the top of Gymage Lounge Resort. The resort, which is in the building of a former cinema, is a multipurpose space that also includes a boutique hotel, gym and theater. The rooftop bar is open from noon until dawn, and offers both cocktails and coffees. 11Madrid Lookout Another good place to take photos of Madrid is Madrid Lookout. Located on the sixth floor of Cibeles Palace, which is now the seat of Madrid City Hall, the lookout offers 360-degree views of the city. The entrance fee is €3. Rosa Irene Betancourt alamy 12Room Mate Óscar The rooftop bar of Room Mate Óscar hotel, located in the Chueca neighborhood, is an authentic urban oasis. Complete with a pool, lounge chairs and a large bar, the space offers panoramic views of the city skyline. 13Círculo de Bellas Artes rooftop One of the most famous lookouts of Madrid is the Azotea del Círculo, a rooftop located on the seventh floor of the Círculo de Bellas Artes building on Alcalá street. From this spot, you can see across Gran Vía avenue, Cibeles square and Cibeles Palace. As well as views, the rooftop also has a bar and a gourmet restaurant called Tartan Roof. Entry to the lookout costs €4. Getty Images 14The Hat Hostel The rooftop restaurant at The Hat Hostel offers great views of the colorful La Latina neighborhood. The restaurant, which is open to both guests and visitors, offers cold beers and tasty snacks – but be warned it can be hard to find a table. 15La Terraza Magnética rooftop The La Terraza Magnética rooftop is located on top of La Casa Encendida cultural center in the bustling neighborhood of Lavapiés. On weekends in July and August, it hosts live music concerts and turns into an open-air cinema.