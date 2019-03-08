Students lead the protests in Spain for International Women’s Day

Young women are at the center of the protests that got underway this morning in Spain, to coincide with the March 8 strike for International Women’s Day.

In Castellón, a group of protestors prevented the president of the Popular Party (PP), Pablo Casado, from delivering a speech ahead of the campaign for local and regional elections. A group made up mostly of women banged pots, blew on whistles and shouted out messages such as: “You are the patriarchy!” and “Casado, you machista, you’re on our list!” The PP leader has openly criticized “leftist feminism” and said he would not attend today’s march in Madrid because he claims it has been co-opted by the political left.

Street demonstrations are underway in many other parts of Spain. “We want your respect, we don’t want your compliments,” chanted protestors earlier today in Madrid’s central Puerta del Sol square.

A march in Seville on International Women's Day. Europa Press

“The problem is that women are expected to work as though they didn’t have children, and to raise children as though they didn’t have to work,” said Claudia González, a worker from Seville who marched on Friday.

In the Basque Country, tens of thousands of women, many of them students, filled the streets of Bilbao, the region’s biggest metropolis. There was also a large turnout in Vitoria.

There were additional demonstrations in Pamplona, Málaga, Palma de Mallorca and Santa Cruz de Tenerife. In the southern region of Andalusia alone, a total of 139 protests have been authorized.

Firefighters observing the scene at a demonstration in Vitoria. LUIS TEJIDO EFE

The teaching sector has been particularly involved in today’s events. After collating data from a number of Spain’s regions, the state teaching federation from the CC OO union has put the observance of the strike at more than 80% at universities. “In secondary schools the figure is 61% and in primary schools 42%,” the union added.

Young and feminist Young women are also the majority when it comes to the section of the Spanish population that sees itself as feminist: just over 64% of the under-25s declared themselves to be feminists in a survey carried out by 40dB for EL PAÍS on the resurgence of the movement. And it is this group that was most visible at today’s protests and work stoppages.

With reporting from Juan A. Aunión (Madrid), Javier Martín-Arroyo (Seville), Manuel Planelles (Madrid), Pedro Gorospe (Bilbao), Alejandro Fernández (Madrid), Manuel V. Gómez (Madrid), Alfonso L. Congostrina (Barcelona), Grego Casanova (Barcelona), Nicolás Pan-Montojo (Madrid), Oriol Güell (Barcelona), Javier Arroyo (Granada), Nacho Sánchez (Málaga) and Jesús A. Cañas (Cádiz).