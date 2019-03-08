¿Qué? podcast, episode eight: What far-right party Vox means for Spain

This week on our podcast, we examined the rise of the far-right party Vox, and what it means for Spain. The group made headlines late last year when it secured surprise success at the Andalusian regional elections, a scenario that could be repeated later this year when Spaniards go to the polls at the April 28 general election.

And we also discussed a related topic: the bus that has been touring Spain in a campaign against what its slogans describe as “feminazis,” a stunt that has been funded by ultra-Catholic group Hazte Oír.

