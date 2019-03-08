Selecciona Edición
Conéctate
Selecciona Edición
Tamaño letra
dia mundial mujer
FEMINISM IN SPAIN

In pictures: Strikes and protests in Spain for International Women’s Day

9 fotos

In the wake of last year’s success on March 8, demonstrators have once again taken to the streets across the country in support of the feminist cause

  • Thousands of demonstrators in Vitoria’s Plaza Nueva, in the Basque Country, on Friday.
    1Thousands of demonstrators in Vitoria’s Plaza Nueva, in the Basque Country, on Friday. EFE
  • Demonstrators in Bilbao, in Spain’s Basque Country, on Friday.
    2Demonstrators in Bilbao, in Spain’s Basque Country, on Friday. EFE
  • A student protest in Madrid’s Puerta del Sol on Friday.
    3A student protest in Madrid’s Puerta del Sol on Friday. EFE
  • Thousands of women came out to protest in San Sebastián on Friday. The sign in the picture reads: “They took so much away from us that they took away our fear.”
    4Thousands of women came out to protest in San Sebastián on Friday. The sign in the picture reads: “They took so much away from us that they took away our fear.” EFE
  • A group of protestors in Spain on Friday.
    5A group of protestors in Spain on Friday. EFE
  • Demonstrators in Bilbao on Friday.
    6Demonstrators in Bilbao on Friday. EFE
  • The Catalan regional Mossos d’Esquadra police try to break up a group of women who blocked the Gran Via in Barcelona on Friday as part of the protests for International Women’s Day.
    7The Catalan regional Mossos d’Esquadra police try to break up a group of women who blocked the Gran Via in Barcelona on Friday as part of the protests for International Women’s Day. AFP
  • Basque regional premier Iñigo Urkullu in an empty parliament, after Friday’s session had to be canceled due to striking female deputies.
    8Basque regional premier Iñigo Urkullu in an empty parliament, after Friday’s session had to be canceled due to striking female deputies.
  • Protestors bang pots and pans in Madrid’s Puerta del Sol on Thursday evening, ahead of Friday’s marches and demonstrations for International Women’s Day.
    9Protestors bang pots and pans in Madrid’s Puerta del Sol on Thursday evening, ahead of Friday’s marches and demonstrations for International Women’s Day. EFE