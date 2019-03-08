FEMINISM IN SPAIN In pictures: Strikes and protests in Spain for International Women’s Day 9 fotos In the wake of last year’s success on March 8, demonstrators have once again taken to the streets across the country in support of the feminist cause El País TwitterGoogle Plus 8 MAR 2019 - 16:17 CET 1Thousands of demonstrators in Vitoria’s Plaza Nueva, in the Basque Country, on Friday. David Aguilar EFE 2Demonstrators in Bilbao, in Spain’s Basque Country, on Friday. Luis Tejido EFE 3A student protest in Madrid’s Puerta del Sol on Friday. Emilio Naranjo EFE 4Thousands of women came out to protest in San Sebastián on Friday. The sign in the picture reads: “They took so much away from us that they took away our fear.” Javier Etxezarreta EFE 5A group of protestors in Spain on Friday. Kai Försterling EFE 6Demonstrators in Bilbao on Friday. Luis Tejido EFE 7The Catalan regional Mossos d’Esquadra police try to break up a group of women who blocked the Gran Via in Barcelona on Friday as part of the protests for International Women’s Day. PAU BARRENA AFP 8Basque regional premier Iñigo Urkullu in an empty parliament, after Friday’s session had to be canceled due to striking female deputies. LINO RICO 9Protestors bang pots and pans in Madrid’s Puerta del Sol on Thursday evening, ahead of Friday’s marches and demonstrations for International Women’s Day. JuanJo Martín EFE