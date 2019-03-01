GALLERY In photos: Santa Cruz de Tenerife crowns Carnival queen 8 fotos This year the honor went to Priscila Medina Quintero who beat 18 other contestants at the popular Canary Island festival El País TwitterGoogle Plus 1 MAR 2019 - 12:21 CET 1The Carnival of Santa Cruz de Tenerife was declared a tourist festival of international interest by Spain in 1980 and is one of the most well-known in the world. It begins on February 1 and goes until March 10. In this photo, one of the 19 queen contestants shows off her costume on the main stage. DESIREE MARTIN AFP 2Contestants wear costumes that are several meters tall and can weigh up to 200 kilos. This year the theme was “the marine depths.” DESIREE MARTIN AFP 3The main event of the Carnival is the queen gala, where contestants parade elaborate costumes in a spectacle known as a ‘fantasia.’ DESIREE MARTIN AFP 4Contestant Ana María González Alberto wears a White Witch costume designed by Antonio Santos Arteaga during the queen gala. Cristóbal García EFE 5The Carnival, which date back to the 16th century, takes months to prepare and is celebrated in cities across the island. DESIREE MARTIN AFP 6One of the 19 contestants prepares backstage. DESIREE MARTIN AFP 7Carolina Izquierdo Vera, one of the 19 contestants, in a costume designed by Zara Díaz Mendoza. DESIREE MARTIN AFP 8Priscila Medina Quintero, adorned in a golden costume with purple and white feathers, was crowned this year's Carnival queen. The queen is responsible for representing the carnival at tourism fairs as an representative for the Canary Islands. CRISTOBAL GARCÍA