¿Qué? podcast, episode six: Will Franco be removed from the Valley of the Fallen?

This week on our podcast we take a look at the Socialist Party (PSOE) government’s efforts to exhume the remains of Spanish dictator Francisco Franco from the Valley of the Fallen, a controversial Civil War monument located northwest of Madrid. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez made it his star policy when he came to power in June last year but strong opposition from the Franco family has led to many setbacks.

We also discussed a recent protest by Chinese residents in Madrid against a widespread freeze on their bank accounts, which has affected around 5,000 people and left some without access to funds for months.

¿Qué? is a podcast that tries to explain to an English-speaking audience the curious, the under-reported and sometimes simply bizarre news stories that are often in the headlines in Spain. You can subscribe through this RSS Feed or via your favorite podcast app, such as Google Podcasts or Apple Podcasts.

If you have any comments or questions about the topics we discuss, or would like to suggest issues for future podcasts, email us at englishedition@elpais.es or tweet Simon Hunter at @simoninmadrid using the hashtag #quepodcast.

And if you want more information about all the podcasts available from EL PAÍS, visit this website.