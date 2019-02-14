¿Qué? podcast, episode five: The Spanish right gets out to protest

This week on our podcast we look at the reasons behind a mass protest in Madrid on Sunday, which was organized by three of Spain’s right-wing parties, the Popular Party (PP), Ciudadanos (Citizens) and Vox. The aim was to demonstrate against the Socialist Party (PSOE) Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, but the side effect was to provide a few clues about how a possible general election this year could go...

We also discussed a somewhat controversial article from the Spanish edition of EL PAÍS, which asked, do Spaniards have an inferiority complex?

¿Qué? is a podcast that tries to explain to an English-speaking audience the curious, the under-reported and sometimes simply bizarre news stories that are often in the headlines in Spain. You can subscribe through this RSS Feed or via your favorite podcast app, such as Google Podcasts or Apple Podcasts.

If you have any comments or questions about the topics we discuss, or would like to suggest issues for future podcasts, email us at englishedition@elpais.es or tweet Simon Hunter at @simoninmadrid using the hashtag #quepodcast.

And if you want more information about all the podcasts available from EL PAÍS, visit this website.