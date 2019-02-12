1

The 12 pro-independence leaders on trial at the Supreme Court. On the nearest bench (l-r): former regional justice chief Carles Mundó, former regional business chief Santiago Vila and the former regional head of governance and institutional relations, Meritxell Borrás. On the next bench (l-r): Jordi Cuixart, president of the civic association Ómnium Cultural , Carmen Forcadell, former speaker of the Catalan parliament, and Dolors Bassa, former chief of Labor, Social Affairs and Family. On the following bench (l-r): Jordi Sànchez, former president of the civic association Catalan National Assembly, Jordi Turull, former chief of presidential affairs and Josep Rull, former chief of territory and sustainability. On the furthest bench (l-r): Oriol Junqueras, the former deputy premier of Catalonia, Raül Romeva, former chief of foreign affairs, and Joaquim Forn, former regional interior chief.