Quim Torra y Roger Torrent en Madrid. Álvaro García Catalan secession bid In photos: Catalan independence leaders stand trial in Spanish Supreme Court 10 fotos The separatists are accused of rebellion, sedition, misuse of public funds, criminal association and disobedience El País TwitterGoogle Plus 12 FEB 2019 - 16:32 CET 1The 12 pro-independence leaders on trial at the Supreme Court. On the nearest bench (l-r): former regional justice chief Carles Mundó, former regional business chief Santiago Vila and the former regional head of governance and institutional relations, Meritxell Borrás. On the next bench (l-r): Jordi Cuixart, president of the civic association Ómnium Cultural , Carmen Forcadell, former speaker of the Catalan parliament, and Dolors Bassa, former chief of Labor, Social Affairs and Family. On the following bench (l-r): Jordi Sànchez, former president of the civic association Catalan National Assembly, Jordi Turull, former chief of presidential affairs and Josep Rull, former chief of territory and sustainability. On the furthest bench (l-r): Oriol Junqueras, the former deputy premier of Catalonia, Raül Romeva, former chief of foreign affairs, and Joaquim Forn, former regional interior chief. J. J. Guillén EFE 2Catalan premier Quim Torra is greeted by pro-independence protesters in the Paseo del Prado boulevard in Madrid. Álvaro García 3Pro-independence supporters gather in the Paseo del Prado in Madrid. Álvaro García 4A group of protesters holds banners with the message “Long live Spanish unity” in front of the Supreme Court. One of them (r) holds a flag from the fascist-inspired Falange party. Chema Moya EFE 5Leader of far-right party Vox, Santiago Abascal (c), arrives at the Supreme Court on Tuesday morning. He told the press: “The fact that the premier of Catalonia [Quim Torra] is with the public and not on the bench with the accused is a sign that the coup continues.” ZIPI EFE 6Catalan premier Quim Torra (r) and Roger Torrent, speaker of the Catalan parliament, on a street near the Supreme Court. GABRIEL BOUYS AFP 7Protesters on Barcelona’s Gran Vía hold a banner with the message “Spanish justice, Cara al Sol” in reference to the anthem of fascist-inspired party Falange. Albert García 8Protesters on Barcelona’s Gran Vía hold signs reading: “Free [the] political prisoners,” in reference to the Catalan separatists in pre-trial detention for their involvement in the independence drive. Albert García 9The self-styled “Committees for the Defense of the Republic” (CDR), a pro-independence protest group, blocked traffic on Tuesday in Barcelona and Girona by burning tires. EFE 10People wait in line outside the Supreme Court before the trial begins. SERGIO PEREZ REUTERS