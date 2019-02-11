PROTESTS IN COLÓN In photos: Tens of thousands protest at right-wing rally in Madrid 15 fotos Demonstrators gathered on Sunday in the capital’s central Colón square to demand Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez call new elections El País TwitterGoogle Plus 11 FEB 2019 - 11:57 CET 1The protest was called by the conservative Popular Party (PP), center-right group Ciudadanos (Citizens) and far-right newcomer Vox. In this photo, (l-r) protest leaders: Rocío Monasterio (Vox), Javier Ortega Smith (Vox), Santiago Abascal (Vox), Cristiano Brown (Union, Progess and Democracy), Javier Maroto (PP), Pablo Casado (PP), Dolors Monserrat (PP), Carmen Moriyón (Asturias Forum), Yolanda Ibáñez (Navarrese People’s Union), Begoña Villacís (Ciudadanos), Albert Rivera (Ciudadanos) and Ignacio Aguado (Ciudadanos). Carlos Rosillo 2Over the past few days, Prime Minister Sánchez has been accused of “betraying,” “humiliating” and stabbing Spain in the back. In this photo, a man holds a poster reading “Onward Spaniards, without fear of anything or anyone.” Andrea Comas AP 3This photo shows the scale of the protest in Madrid’s central Colón square. Jaime Villanueva 4“Pedro Sánchez’s time is up. There will be no more Socialist surrender and no more independence blackmail. Today, the reconquest begins,” declared PP leader Pablo Casado. In this photo, Casado applauds the protesters gathered in Madrid. ÓSCAR DEL POZO AFP 5According to the central government delegate in the Spanish capital, 45,000 people attended the protest, although the organizers put the figure as high as 200,000. Jaime Villanueva 6“We are gathered here today to tell the Spanish government that we are not willing to tolerate any more betrayal, or concessions to those who want to destroy our country,” said the manifesto, which was read by three journalists. In this photo, protesters holds signs with messages against the prime minister. Carlos Rosillo 7Supporters of fascist-inspired political party Falange also attended the march with the pre-constitutional Spanish flag. B. S. 8The protesters demanded Sánchez call new elections as soon as possible. Andrea Comas AFP 9Demonstrators marched under the slogan “For a United Spain. Elections Now!” Carlos Rosillo 10Protesters waved the Spanish national flag and the flag of the European Union. In this photo, a woman buys a flag at a stall. Víctor Sainz 11PP general secretary Teodoro García Egea takes a selfie in front of the crowd of protesters. Luca Piergiovanni EFE 12Protesters wave Spanish flags during the reading of the joint manifesto. Andrea Comas AP 13A protester shouts anti-government slogans as the manifesto is read out. Carlos Rosillo 14The face of Pedro Sánchez on one of the signs at the protest. Víctor Sainz 15The protest ended with the Spanish national anthem and a group photograph of the right-wing political leaders. In this photo, a protestor raises a banner with the message: “Sánchez resignation.” Jaime Villanueva