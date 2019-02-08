Arrests in Spain for animal abuse rose 20% in 2018

In 2018, Spain’s Civil Guard’s nature protection service Seprona investigated or arrested 590 people for animal abuse against both wild and domestic animals. According to Seprona, 854 criminal offenses were recorded.

During last year, Seprona investigated 10,920 offenses related to injuries against domestic animals. This does not include the 1,731 reports concerning potentially dangerous dog breeds. The agency also addressed 3,974 complaints regarding owners keeping wild animals as pets.

Seprona investigated dog kennels and animal exploitation at farms and zoos on more than 200 occasions.

The agency recorded 11,277 reports of animal abuse in 2017 – more than the figure for 2018. Last year, however, the number of people investigated rose by 1% while the number of people arrested or charged jumped by 20% on figures from 2017.

In the last three years, Seprona has taken action in 50,000 situations involving all types of attacks against wild and domestic animals. In 2018, 10% of the Civil Guard’s activities in defense of the environment were related to animal injuries or deaths.

In Galicia, Seprona is currently investigating the brutal killing of four wild horses, which were corralled into a de-worming corridor and beaten to death.

English version by Melissa Kitson.