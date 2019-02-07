British Embassy brings Brexit information event to Madrid

After holding a series of similar events in other parts of Spain, the British Embassy has set a date to discuss the effects of Brexit in Madrid. On February 15, Ambassador Simon Manley and the Consular team will be on hand to provide British residents in Spain with the latest information on the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union, and what it might mean for them.

Also on hand will be John Carrivick, the vice-president of EuroCitizens, one of the several campaigning associations that have sprung up in the wake of the 2016 referendum on leaving the EU.

The team will cover issues such as residency, registration, healthcare and pensions, with questions from attendees also welcome.

“As we move closer to 29 March, we will continue to do all we can to update citizens as and when we have more information,” says British Consul Sarah-Jane Morris. “In the meantime, I continue to urge all UK nationals living in Spain to ensure you are correctly registered and to stay up to date with the latest news, by signing up for email alerts and visiting the Living in Spain guide on gov.uk and following our Brits in Spain social media channels, including on Facebook.”

There is no need to register before the event, but space at the venue – the Círculo de Bellas Artes – will be limited.

The event will take place on Friday, February 15, at 6.30pm in the Sala Valle Inclán, Círculo de Bellas Artes, Calle de Alcalá, 42, Madrid.

Advice for UK nationals living in Spain can be found at: https://www.gov.uk/living-in-spain