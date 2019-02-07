¿Qué? podcast, episode four: Another fine mess for Pedro Sánchez

This week on our podcast we try to unpick the incredibly complicated state of politics in Spain right now, taking in the budget, the Catalan secessionist drive, and the tricky situation in which Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez finds himself.

We also turn our attentions to the ongoing crisis in Venezuela, focusing on the role that Spain has played as well as a well-known Spanish investigative journalism TV show.

