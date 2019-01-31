¿Qué? podcast, episode three: The Julen Roselló tragedy

On January 13, a Spanish toddler fell down a borehole on a rural property in Málaga, setting off a chain of events that would see one of the most extraordinary rescue efforts Spain has ever seen swing into action, but that would ultimately end in tragedy.

In episode three of our new podcast, ¿Qué?, we discuss the Julen Roselló accident, and also consider what will happen now as the judicial inquiry into the events that took place over the last two weeks in Totalán gets going.

We also discuss the ongoing taxi strike in Madrid, as cab drivers protest against what they say is unfair competition from ride-hailing services such as Uber and Cabify.

