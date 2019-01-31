Spanish government demands release of journalists detained in Venezuela

The Spanish government on Thursday demanded “the immediate release” of four people who were arrested on Wednesday in Venezuela while they were covering President Nicolás Maduro’s standoff with the opposition for the Spanish news agency EFE.

Three journalists and one driver were detained in the capital, Caracas, by the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service (SEBIN).

If within eight days there are no fair, free and transparent elections called in Venezuela, Spain will recognize Juan Guaidó as the Venezuelan president Spanish PM Pedro Sánchez

“Ever since we learned of the arrests, the government, through its embassy in Caracas, is taking all the necessary steps to secure their release with the shortest possible delay,” said a statement issued by La Moncloa, the seat of Spanish government.

“The executive once again asks Venezuelan authorities to respect the rule of law, human rights and fundamental freedoms, of which freedom of the press is a cornerstone,” adds the statement.

The detainees are a Spanish reporter named Gonzalo Domínguez Loeda, the Colombian journalist Mauren Barriga Vargas, the Colombian photographer Leonardo Muñoz, and a Venezuelan driver named José Salas, said EFE. The three journalists are part of a team that traveled to Caracas from Bogotá to report on the ongoing crisis.

Self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaidó takes part in a protest against Maduro. CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS REUTERS

In the last week there have been reports of violence against 26 journalists, while eight reporting teams have been robbed. Seven radio news programs have been taken off the air, either on orders from the country’s telecommunications oversight agency Conatel, or because journalists have refused to accept the censorship being imposed on them.

Spain’s position

After National Assembly speaker Juan Guaidó took an oath declaring himself the interim president of Venezuela on January 23, Spain initially kept a low profile on the subject, while other countries moved to recognize Guaidó.

Even when fellow European leaders such as France’s Emmanuel Macron spoke out in Guaidó’s support, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez kept quiet despite criticism from the opposition at home.

In recent days the Socialist Party (PSOE) leader’s position has become more clear. This week he called Nicolás Maduro a “tyrant” and met with Venezuelan opposition leaders in Dominican Republic. In Mexico, however, where authorities do not support Guaidó, Sánchez softened his tone.

Spain, along with other European countries, has given Maduro a deadline to hold new elections.

“If within eight days there are no fair, free and transparent elections called in Venezuela, Spain will recognize Juan Guaidó as the Venezuelan president,” said Sánchez said in a televised address on Saturday.

English version by Susana Urra.