5

Potes (Cantabria)

Surrounded by stunning landscape and located at the confluence of the four valleys of the region of Liébana (Cantabria), Potes is known as the town of bridges and towers. Highlights include the Infantado Tower and the Orejón de la Lama Palace, both from the 15th century. The town is also home to a number of restaurants, where you can taste a variety of traditional dishes, including ‘cocido lebaniego,’ which is made from chickpeas, potatoes and collard greens.