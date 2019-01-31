Travel In photos: Eleven more of Spain’s most beautiful villages 11 fotos From Setenil de las Bodegas in Cádiz to Nijar in Almería, here are the towns that have joined the prestigious club this year El Viajero E. Sans 1 FEB 2019 - 13:58 CET 1Bagergue (Lleida) This small village, which has just over 100 residents, is located 1,490 meters above sea level, making it the highest inhabited municipality in the Aran Valley. Highlights of the town include the Eth Corrau museum, which houses more than 2,500 pieces of Aranese crafts, and the parish church of Sant Feliu, which dates back to the 13th century. Getty Images 2Carmona (Cantabria) Carmona is home to 170 residents and has conserved many vestiges of its past, including traditional craft stores. It also hosts a number of festivals, including the traditional Pasá, which takes place on the last Sunday of September and celebrates the descent of the Tudanca cattle (a primitive breed native to Cantabria) from the Sejos mountains. José Manuel Castillo Getty Images 3Bonilla de la Sierra (Ávila) Bonilla de la Sierra is a small town located in the Corneja valley. While today it is home to just 120 residents, for centuries it was a vacation spot for kings and bishops. Pictured above is the church of San Martín de Tours, which was built in the 15th century. 4Níjar (Almería) Nijar is located in the Cabo de Gata-Níjar park. It was selected for its Moorish architecture which includes narrow, labyrinthine streets and a Mudéjar church. Although the villages on the list must have less than 15,000 residents, an exception was made for the historic center of Níjar. The area is home to just over 30,000 people. Spanish Beautiful Villages Association 5Potes (Cantabria) Surrounded by stunning landscape and located at the confluence of the four valleys of the region of Liébana (Cantabria), Potes is known as the town of bridges and towers. Highlights include the Infantado Tower and the Orejón de la Lama Palace, both from the 15th century. The town is also home to a number of restaurants, where you can taste a variety of traditional dishes, including ‘cocido lebaniego,’ which is made from chickpeas, potatoes and collard greens. Spanish Beautiful Villages Association 6Roda de Isábena (Huesca) Roda de Isábena has only 60 residents and is the smallest Spanish village with a cathedral (San Vicente Cathedral). An enchanting Medieval town with cobblestone streets and little traffic, it also boasts spectacular views from the lookout at the Roda de Isábeña hotel and the Santa Ana Gate. Tolo Balaguer AGE 7San Martín de Trevejo (Cáceres) San Juan Martín de Trevejo is located near the Spanish border with Portugal. The town has a distinct architectural style and its own dialect, called A Fala. Around 830 people live here and the main industry is rural tourism. David Miranda AGE 8Setenil de las Bodegas (Cádiz) Setenil de las Bodegas, a mountain town of 2,700 people, is a labyrinth of alleys and white houses. Highlights include the 14th-15th century castle-fortress, the Nuestra Señora de la Encarnación parish church and the hermitages of Nuestra Señora del Carmen and San Sebastián. Karl Blackwell Getty Images 9Tazones (Asturias) Tazones, a town of 270 inhabitants, is the only Asturian port with imperial character. It is located near the Villaviciosa estuary, which was the first point on the peninsula that was reached by the Holy Roman Emperor Carlos V in the 16th century. Now it is a small fishing village dotted with colorful houses. Tono Balaguer AGE 10Viniegra Abajo (La Rioja) Located at an altitude of 1,000 meters is the small Riojan village of Viniegra de Abajo. The town, which has around 100 inhabitants, is home to many landmarks including the monument to the Sacred Heart of Jesus, located at the top of Mount Turza, the church of Nuestra Señora de la Asunció, built in the 16th century, and the historic La Soledad hermitage. Spanish Beautiful Villages Association 11Viniegra de Arriba (La Rioja) Viniegra de Arriba is located five kilometers away from Viniegra Abajo and is at an altitude of 1,182 meters, making it the highest-altitude municipality of the Seven Villages of La Rioja. In its historic center there are beautiful buildings dating back to the 17th century. These 11 new entries were made by the Asociación de los Pueblos más Bonitos de España (The Most Beautiful Villages in Spain Association), which works to recover lost historical heritage, and spread the knowledge, conservation and tourism of these locations. Spanish Beautiful Villages Association Más información Spain’s 30 most beautiful villages, as voted for by readers of EL PAÍS Striking Spanish getaways for 2019 15 breathtaking lookouts in Spain In pictures: Life in the stunning white villages of Andalusia