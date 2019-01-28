Taxi strikes in Spain In photos: Taxi drivers clash with riot police in Madrid 10 fotos Officers were called in to remove protesters who were blocking a major thoroughfare as part of an ongoing action against ride-hailing services such as Uber and Cabify El País TwitterGoogle Plus 28 ENE 2019 - 14:01 CET 1Police offers try to remove a taxi driver who parked his car on Paseo de la Castellana, a major thoroughfare in Madrid. Andrea Comas AP 2Tow trucks were sent in to remove cars while local officers began to fine drivers with up to €200. Víctor Sainz 3A taxi driver waves flares during the protest at Paseo de la Castellana. Víctor Sainz 4A taxi driver is arrested by police officers during the protest. VÍCTOR LERENA EFE 5Taxis block Paseo de la Castellana. VÍCTOR LERENA EFE 6Police officers try to remove taxi drivers who have been camping out on Paseo de la Castellana since Sunday. VÍCTOR LERENA EFE 7In two hours, riot police had advanced just 200 meters along Paseo de la Castellana. Víctor Sainz 8Thousands of taxi drivers took part in the protest. Víctor Sainz 9Taxi drivers sit at the Emilio Castelar roundabout next to the Paseo de la Castellana in Madrid. Víctor Sainz 10National police officers wait for orders to remove taxi drivers from Paseo de la Castellana. Víctor Sainz