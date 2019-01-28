Selecciona Edición
In photos: Taxi drivers clash with riot police in Madrid
In photos: Taxi drivers clash with riot police in Madrid

Officers were called in to remove protesters who were blocking a major thoroughfare as part of an ongoing action against ride-hailing services such as Uber and Cabify

    1Police offers try to remove a taxi driver who parked his car on Paseo de la Castellana, a major thoroughfare in Madrid. AP
    2Tow trucks were sent in to remove cars while local officers began to fine drivers with up to €200.
    3A taxi driver waves flares during the protest at Paseo de la Castellana.
    4A taxi driver is arrested by police officers during the protest. EFE
    5Taxis block Paseo de la Castellana. EFE
    6Police officers try to remove taxi drivers who have been camping out on Paseo de la Castellana since Sunday. EFE
    7In two hours, riot police had advanced just 200 meters along Paseo de la Castellana.
    8Thousands of taxi drivers took part in the protest.
    9Taxi drivers sit at the Emilio Castelar roundabout next to the Paseo de la Castellana in Madrid.
    10National police officers wait for orders to remove taxi drivers from Paseo de la Castellana.