The work to reach the borehole by the specialist miners. CIVIL GUARD

The Civil Guard has released a video showing the specialist miners working deep underground to reach the borehole in which two-year-old Julen Roselló was trapped. After 13 days of rescue efforts, the body of the toddler was finally found in the early hours of Saturday morning. The entire operation was beset with difficulties, including this last phase, which required the use of explosives to clear the hard rock that was in the path of the miners.