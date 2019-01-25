Royal Family The Spanish royal family's #10yearchallenge 6 fotos See how King Felipe VI, Queen Letizia, Princess Leonor, Infanta Sofía and the former king and queen have changed in the last decade El País TwitterGoogle Plus 28 ENE 2019 - 08:47 CET 1In 2008, Felipe de Borbón. Ten years later he is King Felipe VI. CORDON PRESS GTRESONLINE 2The first picture was taken when Queen Letizia was still princess of Asturias, while the right was taken during last December's Fashion Awards. CORDON PRESS GTRESONLINE 3The first photo of Princess Leonor was taken in 2008 on her first day of school when she was three-years-old. The right photo is of her at 13 and was taken when she made her first public speech. CORDON PRESS GTRESONLINE 4In the first photo, Sofía is just one year old. The second photo was taken when she was 11 during the recent celebration of the 40th anniversary of the Spanish Constitution. CORDON PRESS GTRESONLINE 5Former King Juan Carlos in 2008 and 2018. Over the past 10 years, Juan Carlos has undergone various surgeries on his hip and knee and now uses a cane. CORDON PRESS GTRESONLINE 6The former queen of Spain, Doña Sofía. CORDON PRESS GTRESONLINE