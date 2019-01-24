Mission in Málaga to rescue toddler Julen Roselló reaches critical point

No one expected the emergency call on Sunday, January 13, to turn into such a complicated rescue mission. Eleven days have now passed since two-year-old Julen Roselló fell down a 110-meter borehole in Málaga, southern Spain.

Rescuers continue to work relentlessly to reach the toddler and in the early hours of Thursday morning finished work to shore up a 60-meter deep vertical tunnel, parallel to the borehole where Julen is thought to be trapped.

Another 12 meters of tubing were added this morning, ahead of specialist miners from the Hunosa Mining Rescue Brigade traveling down the tunnel in a metal capsule to begin excavating by hand a four-meter gallery to connect to the borehole – considered the most dangerous part of the operation. The extra tubing has been left above ground, and is designed to protect the miners from possible landslides in the work area.

Miners arrived at the site this morning and are now getting ready to be lowered in teams of two to start digging the gallery, a laborious task that will performed in 40- to 60-minute shifts to prevent fatigue and which is expected to take around 24 hours, according to Ángel García Vidal, the engineer who is supervising the technical work.

Julen was playing on a relative’s rural property in Totalán, in Málaga province, when he apparently fell into a groundwater prospecting hole more than 100 meters deep and with a diameter of no more than 30 centimeters.

The child’s plight has triggered an outpouring of support on both a local and national level. Hundreds of people are on site to help with the rescue operation, and many companies have volunteered specialized equipment. But the abruptness of the terrain and the geology of the area have considerably slowed down the rescue mission.

English version by Melissa Kitson.