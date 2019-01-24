Selecciona Edición
Conéctate
Selecciona Edición
Tamaño letra

From Colombia to Indonesia: A colorful stroll through Fitur 2019
GALLERY

From Colombia to Indonesia: A colorful stroll through Fitur 2019

15 fotos

Explore some of the most colorful and exciting corners of the country's top tourism fair

  • A Bollywood dance workshop by Suresh Singh, director of the SS Dance Company. According to a study presented in 2018 by TCI Research, 80 million travelers choose their destinations based on movies and television series.
    1This is Bollywood! A Bollywood dance workshop by Suresh Singh, director of the SS Dance Company. According to a study presented in 2018 by TCI Research, 80 million travelers choose their destinations based on movies and television series.
  • A young person wearing a Badajoz Carnival costume.
    2Badajoz Carnival A young person wearing a Badajoz Carnival costume.
  • In Colombia's stand, there is always music playing and people dancing.
    3Rhythm and color in Colombia In Colombia's stand, there is always music playing and people dancing.
  • An artisan paints a wooden cart wheel at Costa Rica's stand. The stand, which is covered in plants, pays homage to the country's ecotourism. Inside, coffee, juices and cotton candy are served.
    4Costa Rica: greenery and crafts An artisan paints a wooden cart wheel at Costa Rica's stand. The stand, which is covered in plants, pays homage to the country's ecotourism. Inside, coffee, juices and cotton candy are served.
  • Fran, the cocktail master from the Dominican Republic, prepares a mango cocktail accompanied by men and women dressed in the country's traditional costumes. He has also prepared another cocktail called “it has everything.”
    5Dominican Republic Fran, the cocktail master from the Dominican Republic, prepares a mango cocktail accompanied by men and women dressed in the country's traditional costumes. He has also prepared another cocktail called “it has everything.”
  • This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots, when New York's gay community rebelled against a police raid. This anniversary is the focus of the LGTB space located in Hall 3 of Fitur, where talks and debate are mixed in with music and entertainment.
    650 years of Stonewall This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots, when New York's gay community rebelled against a police raid. This anniversary is the focus of the LGTB space located in Hall 3 of Fitur, where talks and debate are mixed in with music and entertainment.
  • One of the main attractions in the Asian pavillion are the spectacular traditional costumes from Indonesia.
    7Indonesia's folklore One of the main attractions in the Asian pavillion are the spectacular traditional costumes from Indonesia.
  • Whoever visits the Japanese stand can take a picture with two ninjas. The stand also has kimono exhibits and 'sake' workshops.
    8A photo with two 'ninjas' Whoever visits the Japanese stand can take a picture with two ninjas. The stand also has kimono exhibits and 'sake' workshops.
  • An Indonesian dancer preforms a traditional dance.
    9Indonesian dances An Indonesian dancer preforms a traditional dance.
  • 'Sumie' is a Japanese monochromatic art form. An artist creates a work live at the Japanese stand.
    10The art of 'sumie' 'Sumie' is a Japanese monochromatic art form. An artist creates a work live at the Japanese stand.
  • Mexican wrestlers (known as luchadores), mariachis and catrinas roam the Mexican stand.
    11Mariachis and luchadores Mexican wrestlers (known as luchadores), mariachis and catrinas roam the Mexican stand.
  • NAO and Pepper (in the picture) are two robots that show off their talent for hospitality in the FiturtechY stand. Pepper can recognize basic human emotions, and can be placed in a hotel's reception area to propose activities and give directions. NAO can give yoga classes.
    12Receptionist robots NAO and Pepper (in the picture) are two robots that show off their talent for hospitality in the FiturtechY stand. Pepper can recognize basic human emotions, and can be placed in a hotel's reception area to propose activities and give directions. NAO can give yoga classes.
  • Tunisian artisans are located in the first line of their country's stands, where they demonstrate their traditional skills.
    13Tunisian crafts Tunisian artisans are located in the first line of their country's stands, where they demonstrate their traditional skills.
  • Virtual reality goggles allow one to roam around Italy: explore Roman culture, taste Neapolitan cuisine and experience the lifestyle of Venice and Milan. There is also a vespa which visitors can take pictures with.
    14Italian virtual reality Virtual reality goggles allow one to roam around Italy: explore Roman culture, taste Neapolitan cuisine and experience the lifestyle of Venice and Milan. There is also a vespa which visitors can take pictures with.
  • Madrid's stand this year recreates the Museo del Prado, with an image of the famous paining 'Las Meninas' by Diego Velázquez inside.
    15Las Meninas Madrid's stand this year recreates the Museo del Prado, with an image of the famous paining 'Las Meninas' by Diego Velázquez inside.