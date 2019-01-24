GALLERY From Colombia to Indonesia: A colorful stroll through Fitur 2019 15 fotos Explore some of the most colorful and exciting corners of the country's top tourism fair Elena Sevillano Alfredo Arias 25 ENE 2019 - 16:29 CET 1This is Bollywood! A Bollywood dance workshop by Suresh Singh, director of the SS Dance Company. According to a study presented in 2018 by TCI Research, 80 million travelers choose their destinations based on movies and television series. Alfredo Arias 2Badajoz Carnival A young person wearing a Badajoz Carnival costume. Alfredo Arias 3Rhythm and color in Colombia In Colombia's stand, there is always music playing and people dancing. Alfredo Arias 4Costa Rica: greenery and crafts An artisan paints a wooden cart wheel at Costa Rica's stand. The stand, which is covered in plants, pays homage to the country's ecotourism. Inside, coffee, juices and cotton candy are served. Alfredo Arias 5Dominican Republic Fran, the cocktail master from the Dominican Republic, prepares a mango cocktail accompanied by men and women dressed in the country's traditional costumes. He has also prepared another cocktail called “it has everything.” Alfredo Arias 650 years of Stonewall This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots, when New York's gay community rebelled against a police raid. This anniversary is the focus of the LGTB space located in Hall 3 of Fitur, where talks and debate are mixed in with music and entertainment. Alfredo Arias 7Indonesia's folklore One of the main attractions in the Asian pavillion are the spectacular traditional costumes from Indonesia. Alfredo Arias 8A photo with two 'ninjas' Whoever visits the Japanese stand can take a picture with two ninjas. The stand also has kimono exhibits and 'sake' workshops. Alfredo Arias 9Indonesian dances An Indonesian dancer preforms a traditional dance. Alfredo Arias 10The art of 'sumie' 'Sumie' is a Japanese monochromatic art form. An artist creates a work live at the Japanese stand. Alfredo Arias 11Mariachis and luchadores Mexican wrestlers (known as luchadores), mariachis and catrinas roam the Mexican stand. Alfredo Arias 12Receptionist robots NAO and Pepper (in the picture) are two robots that show off their talent for hospitality in the FiturtechY stand. Pepper can recognize basic human emotions, and can be placed in a hotel's reception area to propose activities and give directions. NAO can give yoga classes. Alfredo Arias 13Tunisian crafts Tunisian artisans are located in the first line of their country's stands, where they demonstrate their traditional skills. Alfredo Arias 14Italian virtual reality Virtual reality goggles allow one to roam around Italy: explore Roman culture, taste Neapolitan cuisine and experience the lifestyle of Venice and Milan. There is also a vespa which visitors can take pictures with. Alfredo Arias 15Las Meninas Madrid's stand this year recreates the Museo del Prado, with an image of the famous paining 'Las Meninas' by Diego Velázquez inside. Alfredo Arias