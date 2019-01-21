La cabina de rescate de Julen. EUROPA PRESS Tragedy in Málaga In photos: The operation in Málaga to rescue Julen Rosello 12 fotos Emergency teams, miners and construction experts are still working to find the two year old, who fell into narrow borehole in Málaga last Sunday El País TwitterGoogle Plus 21 ENE 2019 - 15:20 CET 1The site where the rescue efforts are taking place. Daniel Pérez EFE 2Julen’s father speaks to two Civil Guard officers. Daniel Pérez EFE 3One of the drills being used to dig down to Julen’s location. Paco Puentes 4More of the heavy equipment being used in the rescue. Paco Puentes 5A poster in support of Julen’s family placed in the town of Totalán. Paco Puentes 6Earth is moved next to the borehole. Paco Peuntes 7José, Julen’s father, reacts to neighbors’ support. Paco Puentes 8Totalán residents gather in support of Julen’s relatives. Paco Puentes. 9Work last week to excavate near the borehole. Paco Puentes 10A member of the Civil Guard turns a journalist away from the restricted area. Paco Puentes 11View of the depth and width of the borehole that Julen fell into. EDIGRAF EFE 12Juan José Cortés (c), who lost a child in a high-profile murder case in 2008, comforts Julen’s father (r). KMJ/KMA GTRES