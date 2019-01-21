Selecciona Edición
La cabina de rescate de Julen.
Tragedy in Málaga

In photos: The operation in Málaga to rescue Julen Rosello

Emergency teams, miners and construction experts are still working to find the two year old, who fell into narrow borehole in Málaga last Sunday

  • The site where the rescue efforts are taking place.
    1The site where the rescue efforts are taking place. EFE
  • Julen’s father speaks to two Civil Guard officers.
    2Julen’s father speaks to two Civil Guard officers. EFE
  • One of the drills being used to dig down to Julen’s location.
    3One of the drills being used to dig down to Julen’s location.
  • More of the heavy equipment being used in the rescue.
    4More of the heavy equipment being used in the rescue.
  • A poster in support of Julen’s family placed in the town of Totalán.
    5A poster in support of Julen’s family placed in the town of Totalán.
  • Earth is moved next to the borehole.
    6Earth is moved next to the borehole.
  • José, Julen’s father, reacts to neighbors’ support.
    7José, Julen’s father, reacts to neighbors’ support.
  • Totalán residents gather in support of Julen’s relatives.
    8Totalán residents gather in support of Julen’s relatives.
  • Work last week to excavate near the borehole.
    9Work last week to excavate near the borehole.
  • A member of the Civil Guard turns a journalist away from the restricted area.
    10A member of the Civil Guard turns a journalist away from the restricted area.
  • View of the depth and width of the borehole that Julen fell into.
    11View of the depth and width of the borehole that Julen fell into. EFE
  • Juan José Cortés (c), who lost a child in a high-profile murder case in 2008, comforts Julen’s father (r).
    12Juan José Cortés (c), who lost a child in a high-profile murder case in 2008, comforts Julen’s father (r). GTRES