rescate Julen
Tragedy in Málaga

The search for Julen, in photos

10 fotos

Rescuers are racing to locate the two-year-old boy who fell down a 100-meter-deep borehole in Totalán (Málaga) last Sunday

  • Juan José Cortés (c), who lost a child in a high-profile murder case in 2008, comforts Julen’s father (r).
    1Juan José Cortés (c), who lost a child in a high-profile murder case in 2008, comforts Julen’s father (r). GTRES
  • Bernardo Moltó, who is leading the search for Julen, making statements to the media on Wednesday.
    2Bernardo Moltó, who is leading the search for Julen, making statements to the media on Wednesday.
  • José, Julen’s father, reacts to neighbors’ support.
    3José, Julen’s father, reacts to neighbors’ support.
  • Totalán neighbors gather in support of Julen’s relatives.
    4Totalán neighbors gather in support of Julen’s relatives.
  • A digger removes earth during the rescue operation, which involves drilling two tunnels.
    5A digger removes earth during the rescue operation, which involves drilling two tunnels.
  • More than 100 people, including miners from the northern region of Asturias, are participating in the rescue effort.
    6More than 100 people, including miners from the northern region of Asturias, are participating in the rescue effort. EFE
  • The deputy delegate in Málaga for the central government, María Gámez, gives reporters an update on the situation.
    7The deputy delegate in Málaga for the central government, María Gámez, gives reporters an update on the situation. EFE
  • A family friend arriving at the rural property in Totalán where the accident took place.
    8A family friend arriving at the rural property in Totalán where the accident took place. Cordon Press
  • A general view of the rescue efforts taking place in Totalán.
    9A general view of the rescue efforts taking place in Totalán. GTRES
  • The area has been cordoned off while the rescue efforts are underway.
    10The area has been cordoned off while the rescue efforts are underway.