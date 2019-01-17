Tragedy in Málaga The search for Julen, in photos 10 fotos Rescuers are racing to locate the two-year-old boy who fell down a 100-meter-deep borehole in Totalán (Málaga) last Sunday El País TwitterGoogle Plus 17 ENE 2019 - 16:33 CET 1Juan José Cortés (c), who lost a child in a high-profile murder case in 2008, comforts Julen’s father (r). KMJ/KMA GTRES 2Bernardo Moltó, who is leading the search for Julen, making statements to the media on Wednesday. Paco Puentes 3José, Julen’s father, reacts to neighbors’ support. Paco Puentes 4Totalán neighbors gather in support of Julen’s relatives. Paco Puentes 5A digger removes earth during the rescue operation, which involves drilling two tunnels. Paco Puentes 6More than 100 people, including miners from the northern region of Asturias, are participating in the rescue effort. EFE 7The deputy delegate in Málaga for the central government, María Gámez, gives reporters an update on the situation. Álvaro Cabrera EFE 8A family friend arriving at the rural property in Totalán where the accident took place. Cordon Press 9A general view of the rescue efforts taking place in Totalán. KMJ/KMA GTRES 10The area has been cordoned off while the rescue efforts are underway. Paco Puentes