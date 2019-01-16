Far-right party Vox makes maiden speech in Andalusian parliament

The Andalusian regional leader of far-right party Vox, Francisco Serrano, has vowed to uphold his party’s hard-line stance against immigration and women’s rights in his maiden speech to the Andalusian parliament.

The speech took place during the investiture debate to vote in Popular Party (PP) candidate Juan Manuel Moreno as the next premier of Andalusia. Barring a last-minute surprise, Moreno is set to secure an absolute majority of votes: 26 from the PP, 21 from Ciudadanos (Citizens) and 12 from Vox. This will put an end to the Socialist Party’s (PSOE) 36-year rule in Spain’s most-populated region and marks the first time a far-right party has entered government since 1982.

At the regional election on December 2, the PSOE lost its absolute majority while Vox made unprecedented inroads, securing 12 seats that gave it a decisive role in naming the next government.

While Vox itself will not be part of the new administration, which is being shared out between the PP and Ciudadanos after these two parties reached a governing deal of their own, it holds the key to getting legislation passed, and it is already planning to introduce a new budget proposal in June.

In his first speech to parliament, Serrano argued Vox had been “the democratic tool that has put an end to the Socialists regime,” and said that he would remain committed to his party’s core policies. “Vox will not go back on any of its ideas,” he warned.

Serrano also criticized Ciudadanos for refusing to negotiate with the party, arguing it was “disrespecting 400,000 Andalusians” who had voted for Vox at the regional election.

Immigration

The regional Vox leader told the Andalusian parliament he wanted to deport 52,000 undocumented migrants from Spain – a demand that was initially made as a condition of the party’s support for Moreno’s investiture.

“Andalusians have seen how people who enter our country violently, jumping over border control, are prioritized in detriment to others who meet all legal requirements and to the needs of the Spanish people here who also suffer from exclusion,” he said.

According to Serrano, migrants “arrive without asking permission and far from adapting, integrating and giving back, only come to receive,” he added.

Women’s rights

Serrano used his first speech to attack the inclusion of gender perspective in judicial decisions. The former judge said Vox represents the people of Andalusia who want “independent, objective and impartial justice that is not contaminated by the ideological perspective on gender.”

During negotiations with the PP, Vox demanded the repeal of the gender violence law, which it views as biased. The far-right party, which is also against abortion and same-sex marriage, dropped this demand after the PP agreed to incorporate some of its policies on issues such as education, family and historical memory laws.

Protests

Ahead of the investiture ceremony, thousands of people took to the streets on Tuesday to protest against the rise of Vox. Marching under the slogan “No step back in equality,” crowds demonstrated in Seville, the seat of the Andalusian parliament, but also in Madrid, Valencia, Barcelona, Málaga and Santiago de Compostela. Women’s groups have promised to fight relentlessly against the party’s attempts to roll back women’s rights.

