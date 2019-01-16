Podcast: Villarejo, or The A-Team of the Spanish police

Villarejo: He loves it when a plan comes together.

Just who is José Manuel Villarejo, the retired Spanish police officer behind one of the biggest spying scandals to ever hit Spain? And what does he have to do with Spain’s second-largest bank BBVA?

In the first episode of ¿Qué?, our journalists from the EL PAÍS English Edition shine a spotlight on this shadowy figure, who is threatening to spill the beans on some of the country’s most important figures.

¿Qué? is a podcast that tries to explain the curious, the under-reported and sometimes simply bizarre news that hits the headlines in Spain to an English-speaking audience. You can subscribe through the RSS Feed or via your favorite podcast app.

If you have any comments or questions about the topics we discuss, or would like to suggest issues for future podcasts, email us at englishedition@elpais.es.

And if you want more information about all podcasts from EL PAÍS, visit this website.