Abbey of Santo Domingo de Silos (Burgos)

The Romanesque Abbey of Santo Domingo de Silos, located in the valley of Tabladillo (in the province of Burgos) experienced multiple extensions throughout the 12th century. As a result, this has led to its slightly irregular geometry, which brings together the sculptural evolution of this style. It consists of two floors (the lower is one is older; the upper one was raised in the 13th century). The north and south sides consist of 16 arches and of 14 sides facing east and west. It also features 64 capitals (the head of a column) and eight large stone reliefs in the corners of each of the wings of the lower floor.