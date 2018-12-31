The English Edition’s most-read articles of 2018: Part 2

The English Edition of EL PAÍS has had a bumper year in 2018, attracting more readers than ever before in its nearly 20-year history. The diversity of the stories that have attracted most attention over the last 12 months reflects the diversity of our readers, who these days are mostly to be found in the United States, Spain and the United Kingdom – in that order. Honorable mentions too for our friends in Canada, India, Germany, Australia, Mexico and Ireland, whose numbers have also swelled.

As the year draws to a close, here is the second in a two-part rundown of our most-read articles (click here for part one). Thanks to all of you for reading – our team wishes you very happy holidays.

Simon Hunter, Melissa Kitson and Susana Urra.