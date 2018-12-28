6

Los Cahorros del Río Chillar Trail (Nerja, Málaga)

The Cahorros del Río Chillar hike in Nerja is one of the most popular in the Málaga region as, besides its beauty, it provides a breath of fresh air in the summer months. It is also easy, at least until you reach the first well. After that, it becomes more challenging. The walk to the well is 10 kilometers – five there and another five back. But the complete hike is 16 kilometers and takes you to the Vado de los Patos. It’s best to avoid peak season as the experience of walking up river with the water up to your ankles and the birds singing above you might be somewhat spoiled by too much company. More information: malaga.es