Live | Barcelona hit with mass protests against Spanish Cabinet meeting

Catalan pro-independence groups have begun protesting in Barcelona against a Spanish Cabinet meeting that will be held today at 10.30am in Llotja de Mar, a historic building in the center of the city.
The executive of Socialist Party (PSOE) Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced that it would be holding the meeting in the Catalan capital, after having done the same in Andalusia, in a bid to bring the central government closer to the people. But given the ongoing independence drive in the northeastern Spanish region, and tensions between the regional government and Madrid, pro-secession supporters have
interpreted the move as a provocation, and groups such as the self-styled Committee for the Defense of the Republic (CDR) have called for mass protests.
CDR activists began demonstrating early this morning, blocking dozens of roads, including the AP7 highway at L’Ampolla and N-11 in Figueres, as well as the main access points into Barcelona. By 7.30am, 23 road sections were affected by the blockades. The Catalan regional police force, the Mossos d’Esquadra, managed to clear many of the roads but the AP7 remains blocked. Mossos officers have helped cars trapped on the highway return to Girona and are now working with stranded trucks.
Protesters meanwhile have begun gathering at Laitana avenue and Drassanes in the city. The CDR have called for people to surround Llotja de Mar and asked followers to block the streets of the Catalan capital with their cars.
The protest group also threatened to block roads leading to the Barcelona El Prat airport, prompting many passengers to arrive hours earlier for their flights. Despite the warning, the airport is running as normal.
The protests come a day after Sánchez and Catalan premier Quim Torra agreed to work on “effective dialogue” at a private meeting in Barcelona. In a joint press release, the leaders said they were committed to finding a “political proposal that is widely supported by the Catalan people.” They agreed that there was a “conflict about the future of Catalonia” and while they accepted there are “notable differences on its origin, character and path to resolution,” promised to move forward through dialogue.
Simon Hunter
There are now just three freeways affected by the protests: the AP-7 in L'Ampolla, where work is taking place to repair damage caused by the blockades by the so-called CDR group; on the N-340 in the same area; and the N-II in San Julià de Ramis, toward Girona
A total of 10 people have been arrested during today's incidents in Catalonia in protest at the Cabinet meeting in Barcelona. Seven in Drassanes, one in vía Laietana (Barcelona), and two in L'Ampoya, according to the regional government.
Meritxell Batet, Minister of Territorial Policy in the Socialist Party government: “I think it is a positive thing that the Cabinet meeting can be held in any area in spain. We celebrate the fact that we can hold a Cabinet meeting in Barcelona, which is also my city. That is compatible with the demonstrations and the freedom of expression of citizens. What we are calling for is for these to be peaceful and to respect the rights of the rest of the citizens.”
Central government spokesperson, Isabel Celaá turns to the meeting on Thursday between Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and hardline pro-independence regional premier Quim Torra: “We view yesterday’s meeting as very positive. The government has always sought spaces for dialogue. We believe there is no other option. [...] Dialogue within the Constitution is going to lead us to address the Catalonia conflict.
Central government spokesperson, Isabel Celaá has announced that seven scientists who were punished by the Franco dictatorship will have their honors posthumously reinstated.
Central government spokesperson, Isabel Celaá: “The Cabinet has approved a name change for Barcelona airport, which will be called Josep Tarradellas.”
Josep Tarradellas was a Catalan politician who was exiled under Franco, and was regional premier while in France.
More information about him here:
http://cort.as/-DFdQ
After today's Cabinet meeting in Barcelona, the central government spokesperson, Isabel Celaá, announces: "The Cabinet has approved €112.77m for the improvement of the freeways in Catalonia."
A protestor is detained by the Mossos in Barcelona today.
Photo: Gianluca Battista
Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has left Llotja de Mar, the venue of the Cabinet meeting, according to police sources consulted by EL PAÍS journalist Rebecca Carranco.
EL PAÍS journalist Marta Rodríguez reports that around 1,000 people have gathered in front of the central government's subdelegation in Girona. Many of the protesters who were blocking the AP-7 freeway have joined the protest.
Isabel Celaá, spokesperson of the Spanish government: “We are working democratically for the people. We want to contain the political crisis in Catalonia.”
Pablo Casado, leader of the conservative Popular Party (PP), criticizes PM Sánchez's meeting with Catalan premier Quim Torra: “Yesterday negotiations began to break up national sovereignty.”
Casado argues “what is most presing is to apply
Article 155 of the Constitution and call immediate general elections,” in reference to the emergency measure that would suspend the region's autonomous power.
Albert Rivera, the leader of Ciudadanos, which won most votes at last year's regional elections in Catalonia but fell short of a majority. “It's a year on from December 21, when a pro-Constitution party won the elections in Catalonia for the first time. The reality is that today is a sad day, one of indignation, concern and fear. But a democratic country like Spain cannot feel fear. [Regional premier Quim] Torra is an accessory to a a kidnapping. Catalans cannot be Mr Torra's hostages.
Inés Arrimadas from center-right party Ciudadanos, which is now a national group but originated in response to the Catalan independence movement. “[Regional premier Quim] Torra wanted this to happen today in Catalonia. They wanted there to be fear. But you are not alone. Those of you who are watching television at home, we say to you, you are not alone. We are here to defend democracy.”
In the picture, thousands of people peacefully protest in Estación de Francia, Barcelona.
Catalan deputy Ernest Maragall of the Catalan Republican Left tweets about the Cabinet meeting: “They came here to say ‘I’m in charge here,’ using and abusing the most typical and clichéd ‘Iberian pride.’ But it ended up looking more like a ridiculous kind of ‘Welcome Mr Marshall.” We are here, patient but firm, peaceful but determined, sure that we are in the right. We are on the path to the Republic.” https://twitter.com/ernestmaragall/status/1076070000144932864
An arrest has been made in Drassanes, after large rocks and other objects were thrown at the police line.
Via their official Twitter account, the Socialist Party (PSOE) defends its decision to hold its weekly Cabinet meeting in Barcelona.
“In Barcelona, the Cabinet has today approved important measures that will improve people’s lives:
The minimum wage rises to 900 euros
A 2.25% rise in the wages of public employees”
https://twitter.com/PSOE/status/1076064025165905920
EL PAÍS journalist Carlos Córdoba reports that a group of citizens is trying to stop another group from knocking over trash cans on the streets of Barcelona.
As this photo shows, the AP-7 has been cut off by demonstrators in Sant Gregori (Photo: Servei Català de Trànsit)
Pro-indpendence leaders called for today's protests to be non-violent. However, as this video shows, a reporter from right-wing TV channel Intereconomia was assaulted this morning in Barcelona.
This tweet is from Popular Party leader Pablo Casado, who writes: “Is this the revolution of the smiles? We can already see that the incitemente by [regional premier Quim] Torra for the CDR to put on pressure has ended up with punches for journalists.”
https://twitter.com/pablocasado_/status/1076047402279284736
A man arrested this morning by the Mossos regional police was carrying a small bottle of acid, silver balls and thumbtacks, Rebeca Carranco reports
Central government ministers and Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez have already arrived in Llotja de Mar, Barcelona, the venue where they will hold their Cabinet meeting. This tweet from the official La Moncloa prime ministerial palace account shows their arrival.
https://twitter.com/desdelamoncloa/status/1076041477170651136
Welcome to this live blog, from which we will be posting updates on events in Catalonia as they happen
