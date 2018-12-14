6

Monte Perdido glacier (Huesca)

Climate change is destroying Spain’s last glaciers. In the Pyrenees, more than 80% of glaciers are gone and it is possible they will completely disappear by 2050. According to the Pyrenees Institute of the Spanish National Research Council (CSIC), the glacier at Monte Perdido has shrunk by five meters in the last decades, although in some areas it has lost up to 14 meters of its mass. This adds to the 50-meter loss of glaciers across the Pyrenees between 1980 and 2010. According to studies, of the 53 glaciers recorded in 1850, 33 have disappeared, most after 1980. “The Pyrenees are the only mountain range on the planet where the extinction of glaciers will happen in one generation: ours,” says Jordi Camins, glaciologist and member of the Catalan Group of Climate Change Experts (GECC).