Far-right Spanish political party Vox: What are its policies?

Vox has swept its way into the Andalusian regional parliament on a national platform that includes no specific plans for the region. The far-right party rejects Spain’s highly decentralized system granting devolved powers to the regions (known in Spanish as the Estado autonómico), even though this system is encoded in the Spanish Constitution. Vox also does not believe in the electoral system that has just earned it nearly 400,000 votes and 12 seats in the regional legislature.

With a populist 100-point program that smacks of Donald Trump (including calls for an “insurmountable” wall along the borders of the Spanish exclave cities of Ceuta and Melilla), Vox’s Andalusian candidate, Francisco Serrano, aims to begin the “reconquest” of Spain, alluding to the Reconquista period when Christian kingdoms reclaimed Muslim-held territory across the Iberian peninsula.

Vox wants to increase awareness about Spain’s contribution to civilization and to universal history

The following are the main ideas guiding the 100-point program defended by Vox, whose leaders will now take aim at local, regional and possibly national elections in Spain next year.

The structure of power. Vox rejects Spain’s current system of devolved regional powers. Point 6 of the program clearly states as a goal: “Transforming the Estado autonómico into a state with a single set of laws that will promote equality and solidarity instead of privilege and division. One single government and one single parliament for all of Spain. As a preliminary step, [we want] the immediate devolution of powers over education, health, security and justice, and to curtail regional legislative power as much as possible.”

National heroes. The party wants to introduce “an integral plan to encourage knowledge, awareness and protection of the national identity and of Spain’s contribution to civilization and to universal history, with a special focus on the achievements and deeds of our own national heroes.” Vox wants to “put the needs of Spain and Spaniards ahead of the needs of oligarchies, chieftains, lobbies or supranational groups.”

Celebrating the outcome of the election in Seville on Sunday. Felipe Guzman GTRES

No to the gender violence law. Another one of Vox’s goals is “repealing the gender violence law and any other law that discriminates against one of the sexes, and replace it with a family violence law that will afford the same protection to the elderly, men, women and children who suffer from abuse. Eliminating subsidized radical feminist groups, and effectively prosecuting phony complaints. Protecting minors during divorce proceedings.” Vox also wants to create a Family Ministry and introduce “an organic law protecting the natural family, which shall be recognized as an institution that came before the State.”

No to immigration. The party plans to “control immigration flows depending on the needs of our national economy and of the new arrivals’ ability to integrate into Spanish society and accept our values. There will be country quotas with favorable treatment for nationalities who share our language and who have significant cultural and friendship ties with Spain.” As for illegal immigrants, Vox wants to deport them all and to go after non-profit groups that help them get to Spain. If a migrant still manages to enter the country illegally, he or she will “be permanently ineligible for legal status, and thus ineligible for any form of state aid.” Years of residency will not be considered an acceptable cause for naturalization.

Vox’s position on taxes is “the less, the better”

Eliminating wasteful spending. Vox wants to “cut back on wasteful spending,” although few details are provided. Overall, the party wants “no more regional authorities, political spending, arbitrary appointments, advisors, official cars, or subsidies for political parties, unions and business associations.” The Constitutional Court would be eliminated altogether and its tasks assigned to the Supreme Court. The Senate would also be axed.

Education and health. The party proposes “one single system of public healthcare and education for the entire national territory in order to guarantee that all Spaniards are free and equal in terms of their right to public services.” Vox also wants to introduce Spanish language examinations at the end of each mandatory school cycle, and to request express parental authorization before children receive an education in “ethical, social, civic, moral or sexual values.”

Vox president Santiago Abascal celebrating at a hotel in Seville. Rafa Alcaide EFE

Taxes? What taxes? Vox’s position on taxes is “the lower, the better.” The party is proposing a single income tax rate of 21%, with an exemption for the first €12,000 of earnings plus a €3,000 deduction for every child or dependent relative in the household. “This will represent €250 a month more in paychecks and pensions,” says the party. Vox wants lower corporate and property taxes, and it plans to lift all taxes on electricity bills. The party is also proposing doing away entirely with estate tax, inheritance tax and capital gains tax. Finally, Vox wants lower social security contributions for self-employed workers.

Fight against corruption. Vox wants to eliminate government pardons, to establish tougher punishment for corruption-related crimes, and “a judicial power that is national in scope, independent, and professional.” The program adds that Vox would include wasteful spending by elected officials as a new offense in the criminal code.

Islamic fundamentalism. Vox wants to “shut down fundamentalist mosques,” to “regain control of our borders,” and to “arrest and deport extremist imams.” The party also opposes the idea of Turkey joining the European Union. Spain should participate in “military combat missions against the Jihadist threat” and build “an insurmountable wall in Ceuta and Melilla.” Vox also wants to reclaim Gibraltar and to “recover our sway in Europe and the world – the sway that our people, our economy and our history deserve.”

