Spanish chef Dani García awarded three Michelin stars in new guide

Dani García is the only new Spanish chef to have been awarded three Michelin stars in the 2019 Spain and Portugal Guide. The 42-year-old masterchef picked up the prestigious third star for his eponymous restaurant in Marbella, becoming one of two establishments in Andalusia with the top rating. Ángel León’s restaurant Aponiente in Cádiz became the first in the region to be awarded the coveted three stars last year.

Dani García was given Michelin’s highest accolade for “exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey” in recognition of his “unique way of reinventing Andalusian gastronomy in a contemporary form,” according to Michelin.

“I cried with joy with my mother, my daughters, my partner, my team… I am very happy. After 20 years of work, this is another step up. Now I will enjoy the moment and reflect,” García said after winning the third star.

The popular chef will celebrate the award with a special lunch on November 28 of the dishes that have best defined his 20-year career such as the Iberian ham dashi (Japanese soup).

Spanish chef Dani García.

The selection for the 2019 Michelin Guide for Spain and Portugal were announced at a gala event in the Portuguese capital of Lisbon on Wednesday. In Spain, 190 restaurants were awarded one Michelin star (25 of them newcomers to the list), 31 were given two and 11 received three stars. No restaurant in Portugal was given Michelin’s highest award.

Two more restaurants in Andalusia – Bagá in Jaén and LÚ Cocina y Alma in Jerez de la Frontera (Cádiz) – were added to the prestigious list this year. In Madrid, five more establishments were recognized: El Invernadero, La Tasquería, El Corral de la Morería, Clos Madrid and Yugo.

Three new restaurants in Spain were also given two Michelin stars: Ricard Camarena in Valencia, El Molino de Urdániz in Navarra, and Cocina Hermanos Torres in Barcelona.

Basque masterchef Martín Berasategui increased his collection of stars to 10, picking up one for Oria in Barcelona and another for eMe Be Garrote in San Sebastián.

English version by Melissa Kitson.