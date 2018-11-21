Spain and UK reach preliminary agreement on Gibraltar

Spain and the UK have reached a bilateral preliminary agreement on Gibraltar. Both governments have closed the deal that will guide relations between Spain and The Rock once the UK withdraws from the European Union in the process commonly known as “Brexit.”

The preliminary agreement, which is part of the Gibraltar Protocol in the draft Brexit deal, comprises four memorandums of understanding (MoUs) and one tax treaty, according to Gibraltar Chief Minister Fabian Picardo. Government sources have confirmed this information to EL PAÍS.

The memorandums of understanding address the four most sensitive areas for relations between Spain and Gibraltar

This negotiation has been conducted on the sidelines of the general Brexit agreement, to which Spain is still voicing strong objections. Despite the uncertainty currently surrounding the general withdrawal agreement, the Spanish and British governments have chosen to press ahead with these bilateral talks while they await further developments.

The MoUs address the four most sensitive areas for relations between Spain and Gibraltar, including tobacco products. The agreement stipulates that Gibraltar authorities pledge to raise the price of these products to make them less attractive to smugglers.

Another crucial item is the fate of cross-border workers, an important matter for Spain as there are around 10,000 Spaniards who cross for work into Gibraltar every day.

Spain says the bilateral relationship with be more balanced as a result

The third MoU involves environmental concerns, and the fourth addresses cooperation on police and border control issues.

The tax agreement, perhaps the most important one of all, seeks to reduce what Spain views as unfair competition from Gibraltar, where many businesses choose to register because of the lower taxes even through their activities take place in Spain.

Picardo, who returned from Madrid on Wednesday morning, said that work has concluded and is now “subject only to text stabilization, legal checks and minor clarifications,” according to a Gibraltar government release.

The chief minister will provide further information to Gibraltar institutions on Thursday. Meanwhile, Spanish authorities are suggesting that the five texts meet most of Spain’s demands, and that the bilateral relationship will be more balanced as a result.

English version by Susana Urra.