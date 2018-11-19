Heavy waves destroy apartment balconies in the Canary Islands

Extreme weather conditions in the Canary Islands at the weekend saw people evacuated from their homes in the north of Tenerife, after massive waves damaged the balconies of apartment blocks on the coasts of Garachico and Tacoronte.

In Garachico, a total of 39 people were evacuated from their homes due to the size of the waves, which ripped an entire balcony off the building on the third floor. The first evacuation took place at around 10pm from a building located on Esteban Pons street, where firefighters helped 24 people out of the building after the seawater flooded the vestibule and affected the elevator.

In Garachico, a total of 39 people were evacuated from their homes due to the size of the waves

In the second building that was damaged in Garachico, located on Tomé Cano street, 15 people were evacuated by firefighters at around 2am, after the waves damaged the aforementioned balcony.

Also in the north of the island, in the area called Mesa del Mar, the waves broke the windows of the first two floors of a building located right on the edge of the sea, forcing evacuations from 10.50pm onward.

Municipal sports centers in Garachico and Tacoronte were used to shelter the residents affected by the extreme weather conditions, although most were able to travel to the homes of relatives. The TF-42 road, which runs to Garachico along the coast, was closed to traffic.

The waves also caused damage in Adeje, in the south of Tenerife, breaking the windows of a hotel restaurant in La Lava street. The patrons dining in the establishment at the time were evacuated.

There were no injuries reported in any of the incidents.

In the south of Tenerife, a sailboat had problems reaching the coast in the area of El Palmar, and was towed and accompanied by a private vessel and the Coast Guard to the port at Los Cristianos. The crew did not require medical attention.

The sea also swept away an illegally parked car in Bajamar, in the municipality of La Laguna, and another in Puerto de la Cruz.

Alerts in the rest of Spain

Meanwhile, in the rest of Spain, a total of 12 provinces were on alert for rainfall and dangerous conditions at sea. The worst of the weather was forecast for Valencia and Alicante, both on red alerts (the maximum on a scale of three), with 180mm of rain expected in a 12-hour period, according to the AEMET state weather service.

Flooding in Valencia. Kai Foersterling EFE

The Balearic Islands are on yellow alert today for rainfall, while Albacete, Tarragona, Castellón, Almería, Granada, El Hierro, La Palma, Tenerife, Lugo, A Coruña and Asturias are all on the lowest level, an orange alert.

On Sunday night an 83-year-old woman drowned in Viveiro (Lugo), after she was trapped in her home by rising floodwater. Her daughter was rescued and treated for hypothermia.

On Friday a man’s body was located after he disappeared on Thursday in Mieres (Girona) trying to cross a river.

English version by Simon Hunter.