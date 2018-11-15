Spanish Mediterranean on high alert for heavy rains

Rain is returning to the Mediterranean region, where nine provinces were put on alert for adverse weather conditions on Thursday. Parts of Valencia are on a red warning due to “very persistent” storms that are expected to deliver 180 millimeters of rainfall in the space of 12 hours, according to forecasts by the Spanish national weather service, the AEMET.

Meteorologists are also warning the downpour in Valencia province may stretch into Saturday, with accumulated rainfall of over 250 mm. Some municipalities in the province have been feeling the effects since Wednesday afternoon, when Rótova, Barx, Villalonga, Pinet and the area of La Safor recorded heavy rainfall.

One month ago, Spain was hit by another bout of extreme weather

The provinces of Alicante and Castellón have been put on an orange weather alert, with 40 mm of rain expected to fall in one hour in some coastal communities. Further south, the Murcia region is also on orange alert for heavy rainfall in parts of Campo de Cartagena, Mazarrón, Guadalentín Valley, Lorca and Águilas, where experts are forecasting 30 mm of rainfall in one hour.

The Andalusian province of Almería and the island of Mallorca are on a yellow warning for accumulated rainfall of 20 mm in one hour.

In Catalonia, there is a red warning in Tarragona province because of heavy rainfall expected to reach as much as 100 mm in 12 hours along the coast. Barcelona and Girona are also on yellow alert for rain. Emergency calls in the region reported several incidents involving flooding, road damage, risk of falling trees and blocked storm drains.

Public transportation in Catalonia has been affected as well: train schedules have been altered along the Terrassa-Sant Cugat and Sabadell-Sant Cugat lines, and the Barcelona Metro has suspended service between the stations of Passeig de Gràcia and Vall d'Hebron.

One month ago, Spain was hit by another bout of extreme weather, with the eastern coast and Balearic Islands battered by torrential rain and flooding. Floods ravaged several municipalities on the eastern coast of Mallorca, killing 10 people and causing considerable material damage.

English version by Susana Urra.