The collision of two weather fronts, one from the Mediterranean and another from the Atlantic, has caused this week a so-called “cold drop” in the east of the Iberian peninsula and the Balearic Islands, with strong or very strong rainfall and storms, according to the AEMET state meteorological service. The extreme weather is affecting above all the regions of Catalonia, Aragón, Andalusia, the Balearic Islands and Murcia. On this map you can see the weather forecast in real time.
Real time forecast | See the weather across Spain on this interactive graphic
The map shows the likely arrival of showers, winds and other phenomena over the next 12 hours across the Iberian peninsula
Madrid
