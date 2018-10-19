Selecciona Edición
In photos: Spain hit by worst “cold drop” in a decade
10 fotos

In photos: Spain hit by worst “cold drop” in a decade

The east of the peninsula and the Balearic Islands have been battered by persistent and torrential downpours

    1Eleven provinces have received a warning for “rain and intense, generalized and persistent storms” for Friday. In this photo, a dog wears a raincoat in Dénia in Alicante. EFE
    2Spain’s national weather service AEMET forecasts that the cold drop is likely to ease by Sunday, although its trajectory is still uncertain.This image shows flooding in Dénia in Alicante. EFE
    3A worker posts a note telling customers the business is closed because of the extreme weather. EFE
    4While the gota fría – or “cold drop,” a term used to describe a sudden fall in temperatures along the east coast caused by the arrival of very cold polar air – is “typical” of Spanish falls in the Mediterranean, AEMET says a drop of this intensity has not occurred since October 2008. In this photo, a man wades through a flooded street in Dénia in Alicante. EFE
    5A group of people takes shelter from the rain in Valencia, which is on orange alert for heavy rain caused by the “cold drop.”
    6A car drives through a flooded street in Valencia. EFE
    7The ocean boardwalk in front of Malvarrosa beach in Valencia. EFE
    8People in Valencia carry umbrellas and use raincoats to protect themselves from the heavy downpours. The Valencia region received 1,906 emergency calls between 11pm last night and 6am today.
    9An artichoke farm covered with water in Valencia. EFE
    10People crowd in the doorway of a building in Valencia.