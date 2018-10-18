At Brussels summit, Spain’s PM is hopeful of progress on Gibraltar

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and Britain’s Theresa May on Thursday expressed confidence that progress will be made on Brexit and on the situation of Gibraltar once the UK leaves the European Union.

Speaking at a news conference on Thursday following a two-day meeting of the European Council in Brussels, Sánchez confirmed that a special protocol on the British Overseas Territory due to be annexed to the UK/EU Withdrawal Agreement is ready.

But besides this protocol, Spanish and British authorities are working out several bilateral arrangements regarding practical issues affecting Gibraltar, such as taxes, the environment, tobacco smuggling and citizens’ rights.

“The Gibraltar protocol is resolved, it’s been closed with the British government, and what we are doing now is working out the four memorandums for the bilateral relationship between the government of Spain and the UK,” said Sánchez.

“That bilateral relation contains elements such as taxes, environmental cooperation, security, and the movement of workers between Gibraltar and the Campo de Gibraltar. These issues are still pending, but in the talks I had this morning with Prime Minister Theresa May, we encouraged one another to reach an agreement on two out of the four memorandums, those dealing with tax issues, which are the most flexible ones.”

Unlike the special protocol on Gibraltar, which will be annexed to the UK/EU Withdrawal Agreement, the memorandums are not an essential part of the Brexit deal.