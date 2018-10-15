Search continues for six-year-old boy missing since Mallorca flash floods

Bad weather forced search teams on Sunday to limit their operations to locate Artur, the six-year-old boy still missing after last week’s torrential rain and flash flooding on the Balearic Island of Mallorca. After five days of searching for the youngster, the Spanish authorities are still drawing a blank.

The mother of the boy, Joana Lliteras, 40, was killed in the flooding, after her car was swept away by the water. She managed to get her five-year-old daughter to safety before the vehicle was overcome by the current, but there has been no sign of Artur since. All that search crews have found is a backpack containing clothes he had been wearing the day of the flooding.

Joana’s family sent out a statement on Sunday to give thanks to the support they have received in the search for the boy. “Despite all of the tough moments that we are going through we must thank all of those who are continuing to tirelessly search for Artur,” they said. The message of thanks was sent out to the security forces, emergency services and also anonymous members of the public who have taken part. “We will keep all of the love that you are showing us in our hearts,” the statement concludes.

A total of 300 people were working at the weekend in the area that was devastated by the torrential rains last Tuesday, 200 of whom were searching for the missing child.

Cars left destroyed by the flash flooding last week in Mallorca. Albert Garcia

A total of 12 people were killed in the flash floods last week: six Spaniards, three Germans, two Britons and one Dutch.

A total of 324 vehicles have been registered as damaged during the extreme weather conditions. Fire crews and municipal technicians are currently working to determine the number of properties that were affected. Today the Balearic Islands’ Architectural College will be volunteering their assistance.

From Thursday to Saturday, 2,823 tons of trash were recovered from the site, with as many as 45 trucks from a waste-management firm assisting with the clean up. Around 200 volunteers came out to help on Sunday in Sant Llorenç, which was the area worst hit by the flooding, and in Son Carrió. The number of dead animals recovered is around 265, while around 60 live animals have also been rescued.

Ongoing weather alerts

The northeast of Spain continued to suffer the after effects of the tropical storm Leslie on Monday, a weather system that caused as many as 28 injuries in Portugal on Sunday, minor incidents in Spain, and at least 13 deaths in the south of France. There are still orange alerts – the second in a scale of three – for rainfall and storms in Barcelona, Girona and Lleida, as well as in the Balearic Island of Menorca. Galicia, A Coruña and Pontevedra are under yellow alerts for winds and coastal phenomena, while Cádiz and Granada are under yellow alerts for rainfall and heavy waves.

