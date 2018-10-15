The princess of Asturias, Leonor de Borbón. GTRES 19 fotos In photos | The uncanny valley of Madrid’s wax museum Isabel Preysler is the latest celebrity to be immortalized in the capital’s Museo de Cera, a place where likenesses to the subjects are not always guaranteed El País TwitterGoogle Plus 15 OCT 2018 - 16:12 CEST 1Socialite Isabel Preysler and her partner Mario Vargas Llosa pose with the former’s waxwork in Madrid’s Museo de Cera. 2Waxworks of Spain’s King Felipe, Queen Letizia and Princess Leonor. 3The museum’s take on Antonio Banderas. 4This waxwork of Barack Obama was unveiled in 2009, when the real thing had been in the White House for six months. ©GTRESONLINE 5The museum’s waxwork of Spanish actress Penélope Cruz, installed in 2011, features her in character from ‘Pirates of the Caribbean.” Fotonoticias Getty Images 6MotoGP star Marc Márquez, unveiled at the museum in 2016. Pablo Cuadra Getty Images 7Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, unveiled at the museum in 2014, before their real-life split. Evrim Aydin / Anadolu Getty Images 8Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo occasionally sends his personal hairdresser to the museum in order to update his waxwork’s hairstyle. Evrim Aydin/Anadolu Getty Images 9Plácido Domingo, another of the international singers in the Museo de Cera. Juan Naharro Getty Images 10He may be one of the richest men in the world, but apparently all that money couldn’t buy Bill Gates a decent likeness in the Madrid museum. Evrim Aydin/Anadolu Getty Images 11Melania Trump, the first lady, joined her husband’s wax figure in 2017. David Folgueiras 12Miley Cyrus is somewhat difficult to recognize in the Museo de Cera. ©GTRESONLINE 13The Beatles are frankly unrecognizable in their Madrid waxworks. Evrim Aydin/Anadolu Agency Getty Images 14Before becoming king, Felipe and his wife Letizia shared the stage with Juan Carlos and Sofía at the Madrid museum. ©GTRESONLINE 15‘Modern Family’ actress Sofía Vergara in the Museo de Cera. ©GTRESONLINE 16A young version of Justin Bieber was unveiled in 2011. Europa Press 17Leonor de Borbón, the princess of Asturias. ©GTRESONLINE 18Tennis star Rafa Nadal, with his waxwork. GTRES 19Elvis Presley in the Madrid museum. Evrim Aydin/Anadolu Getty Images