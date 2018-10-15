Selecciona Edición
19 fotos

In photos | The uncanny valley of Madrid’s wax museum

Isabel Preysler is the latest celebrity to be immortalized in the capital’s Museo de Cera, a place where likenesses to the subjects are not always guaranteed

    1Socialite Isabel Preysler and her partner Mario Vargas Llosa pose with the former’s waxwork in Madrid’s Museo de Cera.
    2Waxworks of Spain’s King Felipe, Queen Letizia and Princess Leonor.
    3The museum’s take on Antonio Banderas.
    4This waxwork of Barack Obama was unveiled in 2009, when the real thing had been in the White House for six months. ©GTRESONLINE
    5The museum’s waxwork of Spanish actress Penélope Cruz, installed in 2011, features her in character from ‘Pirates of the Caribbean.” Getty Images
    6MotoGP star Marc Márquez, unveiled at the museum in 2016. Getty Images
    7Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, unveiled at the museum in 2014, before their real-life split. Getty Images
    8Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo occasionally sends his personal hairdresser to the museum in order to update his waxwork’s hairstyle. Getty Images
    9Plácido Domingo, another of the international singers in the Museo de Cera. Getty Images
    10He may be one of the richest men in the world, but apparently all that money couldn’t buy Bill Gates a decent likeness in the Madrid museum. Getty Images
    11Melania Trump, the first lady, joined her husband’s wax figure in 2017.
    12Miley Cyrus is somewhat difficult to recognize in the Museo de Cera. ©GTRESONLINE
    13The Beatles are frankly unrecognizable in their Madrid waxworks. Getty Images
    14Before becoming king, Felipe and his wife Letizia shared the stage with Juan Carlos and Sofía at the Madrid museum. ©GTRESONLINE
    15‘Modern Family’ actress Sofía Vergara in the Museo de Cera. ©GTRESONLINE
    16A young version of Justin Bieber was unveiled in 2011. Europa Press
    17Leonor de Borbón, the princess of Asturias. ©GTRESONLINE
    18Tennis star Rafa Nadal, with his waxwork. GTRES
    19Elvis Presley in the Madrid museum. Getty Images