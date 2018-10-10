Flash flooding kills 10 in Mallorca

At least 10 people, including a British couple, have died in Mallorca, in Spain’s Balearic Islands, after the island was hit by flash flooding on Tuesday night. A child is the only person currently unaccounted for, down from the six people who had been reported missing this morning.

It is one of the most serious floods to hit Spain in the past 25 years. Three deaths occurred in S’Illot, one in Artà and four took place in Sant Lorenç des Cardassar, a neighborhood 60 kilometers from the island capital Palma de Mallorca, according to emergency services.

INTENSE, damaging flash floods reported in Sant Llorenç, Mallorca (Balearic Islands, Spain) tonight, Oct 9! Report: Miguel Puigros Baldowski pic.twitter.com/VNHMKkkCp0 — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) October 10, 2018

More than 230 millimeters of rain fell on the area in just two hours. According to a preliminary report by Spain’s AEMET national weather service, “the probability of 233 millimeters of rain falling in Colònia de Sant Pere [close to Sant Lorenç] in Mallorca, which was recorded yesterday, is one in a thousand years.”

The heavy rainfall flooded the Ses Planes brook, which is typically dry, with water gushing through the historical center, dragging cars, flooding houses and leaving hundreds of residents trapped in their homes. Many waited to be rescued on balconies and the rooftops of their houses. Three people were injured and another 200 people were forced to flee their homes.

According to the Civil Guard, the British couple killed were traveling in a taxi when the water hit. The whereabouts of the driver are unknown. Emergency services say the first recorded death was an elderly man with reduced mobility who was found by a rescue team in the basement of his house. A second person died after getting caught by the flood on the road that connects Canyamel and Artà. Early Wednesday morning, emergency services confirmed two more deaths, a woman who was found in her house in Sant Llorenç and a victim in S’Illot. The last victim has yet to be identified. The former mayor of Artà, Rafael Gili, 71, also drowned in the floods, according to Artà Town Hall.

Residents take refuge from the flooding. Atienza EFE

Dozens of drivers were trapped on the road by the flooding. The heavy rainfall took down a cellphone antenna and various electricity transformers, leaving the area without power and complicating the rescue effort.

Many residents remain in shock. “We were in the car next to the house when we were dragged by the water and the current,” Pedro Femenías, a resident of Sant Llorenç des Cardassar, told EL PAÍS. When he returned to his home, the rooms were completely flooded, tree trunks covered the floor and items of furniture were piled up on top of each other.

“We have no other choice but to try to clean everything up,” said his wife. No one was inside the house and the family said they were grateful no one was hurt, although two of the vehicles were lost to the current.

Hoy nuestro corazón está en Sant Llorenç des Cardassar #Mallorca con las víctimas de las inundaciones y nuestro apoyo y ánimo con todos los que, desde el primer momento, trabajan duro para paliar sus efectos pic.twitter.com/pM3YV5i26x — Guardia Civil 🇪🇸 (@guardiacivil) October 10, 2018 “Today our hearts are in Sant Llorenç des Cardassar with the victims of the floods and our support and energy with all those who, from the start, have been working hard to lessen its effects.”

Resident Tomás Martínez said his ground-floor flat was also ruined by the flood: “The storm destroyed walls, dragged down trees, it’s a disaster.”

Coches sobre los guardarraíles y arrastrados fuera del arcén tras las riadas en la carretera que une los municipios mallorquines de Manacor y Sant Llorenç https://t.co/A2BhNyL00s pic.twitter.com/81AhVOtrxL — Europa Press (@europapress) October 10, 2018 “Cars were pushed into the crash barriers after the torrential rain in Manacor and Sant Llorenç in Mallorca.”

“There’s no way of predicting that something like this could happen,” he added. “In the 1980s there was a flood but it wasn’t that serious. Now there are houses that will have to be pulled down completely, people who were saved because someone was able to get them out. It’s very painful that people have died.”

One resident told EL PAÍS how he was able to save his family in time. “I was working in Manacor and my brother, who is in a wheelchair, called to say that water was coming in and that he was with my 93-year-old mother. It took me over an hour to get there but we are fine, thank God.”

According to the authorities in Mallorca, 11 roads on the island remain closed due to the flooding. Emergency services have asked the 8,000 residents of Sant Llorenç to remain in their homes and drive only in the case of emergency. Classes have been suspended in all schools in Sant Llorenç, la Colònia de Sant Pere, Artà and Son Servera.

Catalina Cladera, the regional finance and public administration chief, described the disaster as “devastating.”

RECORDAMOS la petición de @112IllesBalears de acercarse a la zona de Sant Llorenç, #Mallorca. EVITEN desplazamientos innecesarios @IB3noticies pic.twitter.com/hXrp0tbGBK — InfoEmergencias (@InfoEmerg) October 9, 2018 “Avoid unnecessary travel to the area of Sant Llorenç,” reads this message from the emergency services.

“We weren’t expecting it. The weather alert went from yellow to orange in a short time. The brook was in good condition but too much water has fallen in too short a time,” she told the Spanish radio station Cadena SER.

Francina Armengol, the premier of the regional Balearic government, decreed three days of mourning: “These are moments of immense pain and we need to support the families. Today we will hold an extraordinary government council to decree three days of mourning and ask the central government to declare a disaster zone. Our infinite gratitude goes to the people who are working on the rescue effort.”

Around 400 emergency service members, Civil Guard officers, firemen and local police are working to assess the damage and begin the recovery effort. The regional Balearic government called on the Defense Ministry for extra support last night and at 5am on Wednesday, 80 military officers and seven emergency military vehicles were sent from Valencia to Palma de Mallorca.

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, of the Socialist Party (PSOE), and the leader of the opposition Popular Party (PP), Pablo Casado, will travel to Mallorca to visit the affected areas.

Siguiendo muy de cerca las desoladoras informaciones que nos llegan desde Sant Llorenç (Mallorca). Mi solidaridad y apoyo a las familias y amigos de las víctimas mortales, y a todos los afectados por estas trágicas inundaciones. — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) October 10, 2018 “Following very closely the terrible news from Sant Llorenç (Mallorca). My solidarity and support to the families of the victims and to everyone affected by these tragic floods,” reads this tweet from Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

The Balearic Islands remain on orange alert with more rain expected on Wednesday. AEMET has forecast 40 millimeters of rain for Ibiza and Formentera between 8am and 6pm. In Mallorca, 20 millimeters are expected to fall in an hour.

On the mainland, Málaga, Barcelona and Girona are on orange alert for torrential rain, and Tarragona is on yellow.

