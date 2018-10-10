Selecciona Edición
Police outside Sant Llorenç. EFE
10 fotos

Flooding in Mallorca – In pictures

Emergency and rescue services continue to work on the Balearic Island, and are searching for five people who were seen close to the danger area during the flood

    1Civil Guard officers outside Sant Llorenç des Cardassar after the heavy rainfall in the area.
    2The Miguel Ángel Nadal sports hall, in Manacor, takes in people who had to be evacuated from their homes after the rainfall and flooding last night in Sant Llorenç des Cardassar. EFE
    3At least five peopl were killed and another five are currently missing after last night’s floods on the Spanish island of Mallorca. In the photo, cars are submerged by the water in Sant Llorenç. Europa Press
    4Flooding after the heavy rainfall last night in Sant Llorenç. All of the emergency services available – Civil Guard, firemen, local police and Civil Protection have been working since last night to assist people trapped in their homes and to locate those who have disappeared.
    5As much as 233 liters of water per square meter fell last night in Sant Llorenç, according to the Balearic Island regional government. In the photo, flooding in Sant Llorenç.
    6The streets of Sant Llorenç des Cardassar (Mallorca), after last night’s rain and flooding. EFE
    7Lightning strikes the island of Dragonera during the storm in the Mallorca municipality of Andrach. EFE
    8The authorities regulate traffic outside Sant Llorenç on Tuesday night. EFE
    9Members of the public in the Manacor sports center after the rainfall in Sant Llorenç des Cardassar. EFE
    10Around 80 members of the Military Emergency Unit arrived last night at the Son Sant Joan air base on board a Hercules aircraft to assist with rescue efforts after last night’s flooding in Sant Llorenç. Europa Press