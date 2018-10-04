1

Albarracín, Teruel (Aragón)

The El Viajero online vote for Spain’s most beautiful villages was open from September 28 to October 2. A total of 4,853 people took part, with the rules stipulating that each person could only vote once, with a maximum of five choices. The winning village was Albarracín (above). The Salvador cathedral, the high walls and the historic quarter all make the village an essential stop for anyone visiting the province of Teruel. More information: albarracinturismo.com