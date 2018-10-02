Selecciona Edición
Conéctate
Selecciona Edición
Tamaño letra

Pro-independence protesters storm Catalan regional parliament
14 fotos

Pro-independence protesters storm Catalan regional parliament

Hundreds of demonstrators clashed with riot police in Barcelona as tensions rise in the region

  • Pro-independence protesters face off with Catalan regional police, the Mossos d'Esquadra.
    1Pro-independence protesters face off with Catalan regional police, the Mossos d'Esquadra.
  • Riot police charge against the demonstrators.
    2Riot police charge against the demonstrators. Reuters
  • Protesters took down the security fence surrounding the regional parliament in Barcelona.
    3Protesters took down the security fence surrounding the regional parliament in Barcelona.
  • A woman injured in the clashes is carried away by a health care team on site.
    4A woman injured in the clashes is carried away by a health care team on site.
  • Mossos officers guard the entrance to the Parliament.
    5Mossos officers guard the entrance to the Parliament.
  • The moment protesters tried to storm the Parliament.
    6The moment protesters tried to storm the Parliament.
  • A demonstrator stares down a Mosso.
    7A demonstrator stares down a Mosso. AFP
  • Riot police run at one of the pro-independence protesters.
    8Riot police run at one of the pro-independence protesters. REUTERS
  • A group of police officers take down a barricade put up by the demonstrators.
    9A group of police officers take down a barricade put up by the demonstrators. REUTERS
  • A protester during the clashes.
    10A protester during the clashes. EFE
  • A woman screams during the clashes between pro-independence supporters and Catalan regional police.
    11A woman screams during the clashes between pro-independence supporters and Catalan regional police. Reuters
  • Two protesters push over a garbage container.
    12Two protesters push over a garbage container. EFE
  • A woman is pulled away from the entrance to the regional Catalan parliament by Mossos officers.
    13A woman is pulled away from the entrance to the regional Catalan parliament by Mossos officers. Reuters
  • Protesters surround a Mossos patrol car.
    14Protesters surround a Mossos patrol car. AP