14 fotos Pro-independence protesters storm Catalan regional parliament Hundreds of demonstrators clashed with riot police in Barcelona as tensions rise in the region El País TwitterGoogle Plus 2 OCT 2018 - 11:45 CEST 1Pro-independence protesters face off with Catalan regional police, the Mossos d'Esquadra. Massimiliano Minocri 2Riot police charge against the demonstrators. ENRIQUE CALVo Reuters 3Protesters took down the security fence surrounding the regional parliament in Barcelona. Julián Rojas 4A woman injured in the clashes is carried away by a health care team on site. Massimiliano Minocri 5Mossos officers guard the entrance to the Parliament. Massimiliano Minocri 6The moment protesters tried to storm the Parliament. Massimiliano Minocri 7A demonstrator stares down a Mosso. PAU BARRENA AFP 8Riot police run at one of the pro-independence protesters. ENRIQUE CALVO REUTERS 9A group of police officers take down a barricade put up by the demonstrators. ENRIQUE CALVO REUTERS 10A protester during the clashes. Enric Fontcuberta EFE 11A woman screams during the clashes between pro-independence supporters and Catalan regional police. JON NAZCA Reuters 12Two protesters push over a garbage container. Enric Fontcuberta EFE 13A woman is pulled away from the entrance to the regional Catalan parliament by Mossos officers. JON NAZCA Reuters 14Protesters surround a Mossos patrol car. Daniel Cole AP