Selecciona Edición
Conéctate
Selecciona Edición
Tamaño letra

In photos: Catalan police clash with pro-independence protesters
13 fotos

In photos: Catalan police clash with pro-independence protesters

Around 6,000 members of the Committees for the Defense of the Republic gathered in Barcelona in a counter-protest against the national police

  • The Catalan regional police, the Mossos d’Esquadra, faced off with members of the pro-independence group Committees for the Defense of the Republic (CDR) to stop clashes breaking out with a rival demonstration.
    1The Catalan regional police, the Mossos d’Esquadra, faced off with members of the pro-independence group Committees for the Defense of the Republic (CDR) to stop clashes breaking out with a rival demonstration. REUTERS
  • Around 6,000 CDR members had gathered in Barcelona to block a demonstration, called by the police union Jusapol, in support of officers who tried to stop last year’s illegal referendum on Catalan independence from taking place.
    2Around 6,000 CDR members had gathered in Barcelona to block a demonstration, called by the police union Jusapol, in support of officers who tried to stop last year’s illegal referendum on Catalan independence from taking place. REUTERS
  • The Mossos successfully stopped the two groups from clashing but were bombarded by CDR protesters with paint bombs and other objects.
    3The Mossos successfully stopped the two groups from clashing but were bombarded by CDR protesters with paint bombs and other objects. AFP
  • The clashes came ahead of the one-year anniversary of the illegal referendum on Catalan secession that was held on October 1 and led to a unilateral declaration of independence.
    4The clashes came ahead of the one-year anniversary of the illegal referendum on Catalan secession that was held on October 1 and led to a unilateral declaration of independence. AFP
  • A Mossos police officer injured in the protest.
    5A Mossos police officer injured in the protest.
  • A Mossos police officer holds back a protester.
    6A Mossos police officer holds back a protester. AP
  • A protester burns a photo of King Felipe of Spain.
    7A protester burns a photo of King Felipe of Spain.
  • A woman speaks with a Mossos officer who has been covered with paint from the paint bombs thrown by CDR protesters.
    8A woman speaks with a Mossos officer who has been covered with paint from the paint bombs thrown by CDR protesters. EFE
  • Twenty-four people were injured in the clashes. In this photo, a Mossos officer is placed in an ambulance.
    9Twenty-four people were injured in the clashes. In this photo, a Mossos officer is placed in an ambulance.
  • A pro-independence protester tries to break police lines.
    10A pro-independence protester tries to break police lines. AP
  • The CDR tried to reach the National Police headquarters where around 3,000 officers and family members were holding a demonstration to demand police and Civil Guard officers be paid the same salary as the Mossos. The protest also acted as a show of support for the officers who helped remove ballot boxes during the illegal referendum. The Jusapol demonstration did not have the support of larger police unions, which called it “populist” and “untimely.”
    11The CDR tried to reach the National Police headquarters where around 3,000 officers and family members were holding a demonstration to demand police and Civil Guard officers be paid the same salary as the Mossos. The protest also acted as a show of support for the officers who helped remove ballot boxes during the illegal referendum. The Jusapol demonstration did not have the support of larger police unions, which called it “populist” and “untimely.” REUTERS
  • CDR protesters yelled “Our minister is in prison,” in reference to Joaquim Forn, the former interior minister of the Catalan regional government, who is in pre-trial detention for his involvement in the illegal referendum.
    12CDR protesters yelled “Our minister is in prison,” in reference to Joaquim Forn, the former interior minister of the Catalan regional government, who is in pre-trial detention for his involvement in the illegal referendum. REUTERS
  • The clashes broke out when the CDR protesters tried to stop the Jusapol demonstration, which they viewed as a provocation.
    13The clashes broke out when the CDR protesters tried to stop the Jusapol demonstration, which they viewed as a provocation. GETTY