Machete attack in Barcelona’s Raval neighborhood caught on camera

Video of attack.

A young man has been attacked by a person wielding a machete in Barcelona’s El Raval neighborhood. The attack occurred on Carretes street on Friday morning and was filmed by a resident in the area, which is a known hot-spot for drug dealing and other crime.

In the video, a man is seen wielding a large machete at the victim as he lies defenseless and injured on the floor.

Police suspect the attack may have been motivated by a dispute over drug trafficking

The Catalan regional police force, the Mossos d’Esquadra, were informed that a person had been injured around 8am. They sent various patrol cars to the scene, where they located the machete. An ambulance also arrived to transport the victim to hospital.

Police have identified the assailant, who was known to the victim, and are now seeking his arrest. Both are around 25 years old and from North Africa. Police suspect the attack may have been motivated by a dispute over drug trafficking.

English version by Melissa Kitson.