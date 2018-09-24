9 fotos Iowa State pays tribute to murdered Spanish golfer Celia Barquín Tens of thousands of people paid their respects to the 22-year-old, who was killed last week while training on a golf course in an apparent “random act of violence” El País TwitterGoogle Plus 24 SEP 2018 - 15:49 CEST 1Iowa State University paid tribute on Saturday morning to murdered Spanish golfer Celia Barquín Arozamena in a massive ceremony before an American football match. Barquín had been completing a degree in civil engineering at the school before she was killed. Iowa’s team Cyclones and their opponents from the University of Akron wore helmets with the letters CBA in memory of the sporting star. STEVE POPE EFE 2Spectators waved banners and the Spanish flag in honor of the 22-year-old, who was killed while practicing on a golf course. Charlie Neibergall AP 3A photo of Barquín was placed on the field while the marching band spelled out her initials before 60,000 spectators. STEVE POPE EFE 4A minute of silence was held before the game in honor of Barquín. In this photo, members of the Cyclones team bow their heads as the Iowa State University band plays the national anthem. David Purdy AFP 5A video about Barquín was played on a screen at the stadium before the start of the game. Charlie Neibergall AP 6Players wore helmets with the letters CBA in tribute to the golfer. Charlie Neibergall AP 7A trophy that was going to be awarded to Barquín for being the Female Athlete of the Year was placed on the field. The promising young golfer was a member of the Asturian Golf Federation and had won many major competitions. This year, she won the Big 12 Women’s Championship with her university and was the female champion at the European Amateur competition. STEVE POPE EFE 8Players from Iowa University watch attentively as the video about Barquín is played in the stadium. David Purdy AFP 9Spectators at the tribute wore Barquín’s initials on their shirts in memory of the 22-year-old. Charlie Neibergall AFP Más información Students, friends, staff and teammates pay tribute to murdered golfer Celia Barquín Murder of Spanish golfer Celia Barquín “random act of violence” Spanish golfer Celia Barquín murdered on course in United States