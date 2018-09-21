British woman in Tenerife found with turtle in vagina after night out partying

An example of the type of reptile that somehow ended up inside the 26-year-old.

An emergency room doctor in a hospital in Mojón de Arona, in the south of the Canary Island of Tenerife, could not believe what he was seeing when, on Saturday, he attended to a British woman who was complaining of strong pains in her genital area. When the doctor examined her, a foreign object was found in her vagina: a dead Chinese pond turtle (Chinemys reevesii).

Given the bizarre nature of the situation, the doctor called the police, who took a statement from the 26-year-old. She explained that she had gone out partying in the area of Fañabé beach, but could not recall what had happened that night.

Sources close to the case have told EL PAÍS that the main theory is that the reptile was inserted into the woman’s vagina either by herself or by someone else, given that it is impossible that it could have ended up inside her body any other way.

The woman has so far chosen not to file a complaint and has not confirmed whether or not she could have been the victim of a sexual assault, police sources have told the EFE news agency. The police suspect that this may have been the case.

Sources have told EL PAÍS that the main theory is that the reptile was inserted into the woman’s vagina either by herself or by someone else

An analysis of the dead turtle revealed that it is a freshwater species usually sold in pet shops. The specimen found inside the woman’s body was a baby, but they can grow up to 18 centimeters in length once mature.

The police have closed the case, although the public prosecutor in Santa Cruz de Tenerife has begun collecting evidence in connection with the case, and said that legal action is not being ruled out yet.

At the same time, an investigation has been opened at the Nuestra Señora de La Candelaria Hospital after a photo of the dead and bloodied turtle began to circulate via WhatsApp. The photo has been published by several media outlets.

English version by Simon Hunter.