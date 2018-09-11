British man shot dead by police in Estepona after he opens fire on officers

Officers from Spain’s National Police force shot a British man dead in Estepona (Málaga) on Monday evening. The man, who had a criminal record for drug trafficking and weapons possession, reportedly fired shots at the authorities when he was going to be detained.

The incident began on Monday morning, when a number of witnesses called the emergency services to report that an individual had been in a traffic accident near Puerto Banús, in Marbella. According to witnesses, the man involved was carrying a firearm when he emerged from the crashed vehicle. Rather than waiting for help, he fled the scene of the accident.

The local police managed to determine the identity of the suspect, leading them to a hotel in Estepona. When officers tried to detain the individual, he fired his weapon at them, prompting them to respond in kind.

Emergency crews were called to the scene, but were unable to save the life of the British man.

The man was subsequently found to be in possession of two firearms and four magazines. Police sources did not confirm whether any officers had been injured in the shooting.

Yesterday’s incident marks the second shooting death in Estepona in less than a month. On August 20, a 34-year-old Spanish man was killed by a hooded assailant, who later fled the scene on a bicycle. The shooting happened in the early hours of the morning, in a residential estate in the east of the municipality. The victim was about to enter his home when he was killed.

English version by Simon Hunter.