University admits changing grades of health minister’s master’s degree

Health Minister Carmen Montón has become the latest Spanish politician to become caught up in ongoing controversy over master’s degrees awarded by Madrid’s King Juan Carlos University (URJC). As reported today by Spanish news website eldiario.es, the grades that Montón achieved on a master’s course in Interdisciplinary Gender Studies were changed subsequent to its completion.

This latest episode related to the URJC comes after irregularities emerged regarding masters degrees taken at the institution by former Madrid regional premier Cristina Cifuentes, and the current leader of the conservative Popular Party (PP), Pablo Casado. Both Cifuentes and Casado deny any wrongdoing, although the former was eventually forced to step down from her role after a video of her attempting to steal items from a supermarket was leaked to the press.

Until now, Socialist Party (PSOE) Health Minister Montón has also denied any wrongdoing, using a similar argument to that voiced by both Cifuentes and Casado: that they followed all instructions and requirements communicated to them by the URJC.

In the wake of today’s news, the URJC released a statement saying that Montón’s “file is being revised course by course, to establish in which context these grade changes that have been revealed by an inspection were made.”

The URJC added that the investigations were being carried out with “the utmost diligence possible” so that there will be results “soon,” and that the “appropriate measures” can be taken.

Just this morning, Montón once again insisted that she had not done anything wrong in relation to the course. Despite this insistence, voices within her own party are starting to demand that she step down.

“I understood that when I handed over my end-of-course thesis, I had passed everything,” she said in an interview with radio network Cadena SER. “I think that a person who has done nothing irregular should not be undermined.

“I am in constant contact with the prime minister [Pedro Sánchez], and the deputy prime minister [Carmen Calvo.] [Sánchez

] wants me to be strong and to give clear explanations,” she said this morning.

According to the information published by eldiario.es, Montón did not pass all parts of the masters’ course in June 2011, given that, according to her student record, at least one part of the course is marked as “not submitted.”

The minister has stated that she handed over her end-of-course thesis on gender studies in June 2011, something that would have been irregular given that at the time she had not completed all of the courses – an essential requisite before the thesis is handed in.

On November 25, 2011, “someone entered the IT system” of the URJC and changed that “not submitted” to a “pass,” despite the fact that the administrative procedures for the course had been closed, according to eldiario.es. The supposed modification of the grade outside of the deadline would explain why Montón’s official certificate states that she completed the course in 2012.

“I have no response because this is outside of my area of responsibility,” Montón stated a day after the controversy first broke.

For now her own party and the government have been convinced by Montón’s defense. “We’ll tolerate this,” was the joint decision taken late last night. However, the fear of both the PSOE and Sánchez’s executive is that more revelations about the case emerge – exactly what has happened today.

“I will continue to face the music,” Montón stated in this morning’s interview with Cadena SER.